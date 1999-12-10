iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

18-Nov-1999

Fund Manager

Praveen Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

27399

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1063.64

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.44
1.07
2.2
4.01
7.85
6.84
6.03
6.37
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.077870

HDFC Money Market Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.0730000000298.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.341005700095.79
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2025-/-0.34950000095.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.30880000085.11
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.22600000061.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.22621920060.21
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.21611840058.28
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.21609000058.04
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-0.18500000050.74
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA SDL 2025-/-0.18500000050.42
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.17503550048.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.16455820044.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.15435280041.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.12356600033.94
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.11300000030.00
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2026-/-0.09250000025.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.07194110018.48
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2026-/-0.05150000015.23
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.05149950014.97
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-0.05150000014.93
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2025-/-0.04100000010.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.0410000009.83
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2026-/-0.025000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA SDL 2025-/-0.025000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000004.95
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-3.0818500859.68
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.7816500776.65
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.5915500722.25
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.5215000704.13
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.5115000699.97
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.0212000564.04
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.0112000562.54
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.0112000561.43
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.8511000517.07
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.8511000515.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.6910000472.51
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.6810000470.61
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.6810000469.15
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.6810000468.80
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.6710000465.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.6710000465.21
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.5245000000423.25
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.519000421.29
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.519000421.14
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.368000379.18
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.368000378.85
Commercial PaperTata Tele. Mah.-/-1.368000379.46
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.358000378.07
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.348000375.47
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.348000374.33
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.348000373.68
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.348000373.06
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.126500313.07
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0530000000294.60
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.026000284.34
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.026000284.17
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.016000281.73
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.016000281.40
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.016000281.08
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.016000280.96
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0130000000282.82
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0130000000281.83
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.985500274.03
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.865000239.34
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.865000239.77
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.855000236.97
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.855000236.72
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8525000000236.28
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8425000000236.00
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.845000233.92
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.845000233.49
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-0.774500214.61
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-0.764500212.14
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.724000199.83
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.684000190.47
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.674000188.13
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.674000188.08
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.674000187.58
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.674000186.73
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.674000187.74
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-0.674000186.61
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.674000185.90
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-0.664000185.02
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.533000147.09
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.523000145.58
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.513000142.14
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.513000142.00
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.513000141.77
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.503000139.89
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.503000139.86
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.503000140.45
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.422500118.30
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.351000000098.33
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.34200094.66
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.34200094.15
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.34200093.78
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.34200096.31
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.34200095.76
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.34200095.02
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.34200094.54
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.34200094.51
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.34200094.51
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.34200094.37
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.34200094.34
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.34200093.95
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.34200093.83
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.34200093.61
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.33200093.54
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.33200093.47
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.33200093.47
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.33200093.29
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.33200093.22
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.33200093.20
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.33200093.18
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.33200093.01
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.33200092.92
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.26150073.52
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.25150070.21
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.25150070.12
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.25150070.03
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.25150070.44
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.17100047.58
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.17100046.97
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.17100048.07
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.17100047.47
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.17100046.32
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.17100046.31
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-0.0950023.87
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.0950024.48
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.0950024.19
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.0950023.74
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.5801,278.98
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.590175.38

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Praveen Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

