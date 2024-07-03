SectorFMCG
Open₹2,243.5
Prev. Close₹2,232.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹24,943.28
Day's High₹2,244.9
Day's Low₹2,170
52 Week's High₹2,778
52 Week's Low₹2,145.4
Book Value₹52.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,11,246.83
P/E67.78
EPS32.94
Divi. Yield1.44
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
96.42
96.42
96.42
96.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,244.47
2,362.75
1,849.96
1,922.92
Net Worth
3,340.89
2,459.17
1,946.38
2,019.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
14,709.41
13,350.03
12,368.9
11,292.27
yoy growth (%)
10.18
7.93
9.53
12.81
Raw materials
-6,318.92
-5,673.91
-5,223.92
-4,590.23
As % of sales
42.95
42.5
42.23
40.64
Employee costs
-1,521.3
-1,500.95
-1,262.95
-1,124.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
3,120.27
2,812.79
2,674.99
2,428.95
Depreciation
-390.19
-370.38
-316.36
-335.67
Tax paid
-738.91
-730.36
-705.44
-822.02
Working capital
-1,036.76
354.23
-291.5
-94.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.18
7.93
9.53
12.81
Op profit growth
12.18
11.77
9.42
24.85
EBIT growth
11.57
6.51
9.99
31.57
Net profit growth
2.99
5.73
22.56
31.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Narayanan
Independent Director
P R Ramesh
Independent Director
Alpana Parida
Independent Director
Anjali Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pramod Kumar Rai
Executive Director (Fin) & CFO
Svetlana Leonidovna Boldina
Independent Director
Suneeta Reddy
Independent Director
S K Birla
Director (Technical)
Satish Srinivasan
Reports by Nestle India Ltd
Summary
Nestle India Ltd., one the biggest players in FMCG segment is primarily involved in Food business which incorporates product groups viz. Milk Products and Nutrition, Prepared dishes and Cooking aids, Powdered and Liquid Beverages and Confectionery. The Company manufactures products under brand names, such as Nescafe, Maggi, Milkybar, Milo, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea. It has presence across India with 8 manufacturing facilities and four branch offices spread across the region. The four branch offices in the country help facilitate the sales and marketing of its products. They are in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The companys head office is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has introduced products of daily consumption and use, such as Nestle Milk, Nestle Slim Milk, Nestle Fresh n Natural Dahi and Nestle Jeera Raita. Nestle India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1956. The company set up their first production facility in the year 1961 at Moga in Punjab. In the year 1967, they set up their second plant at Choladi in Tamil Nadu as a pilot plant to process the tea grown in the area into soluble tea. In the year 1989, they set up a factory at Nanjangud in Karnataka. In the year 1990, the company entered into the chocolate business by introducing Nestle Premium Chocolate. In the year 1991, they entered in joint venture floated by the parent in collaboration with BM Khaitan group to set up facilities to manufacturing a range of Soya based products. In the year 1993, the
The Nestle India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2191 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nestle India Ltd is ₹211246.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nestle India Ltd is 67.78 and 53.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nestle India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nestle India Ltd is ₹2145.4 and ₹2778 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nestle India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.88%, 3 Years at 4.30%, 1 Year at -16.17%, 6 Month at -12.49%, 3 Month at -16.53% and 1 Month at -1.28%.
