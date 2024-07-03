iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Share Price

2,191
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,243.5
  • Day's High2,244.9
  • 52 Wk High2,778
  • Prev. Close2,232.7
  • Day's Low2,170
  • 52 Wk Low 2,145.4
  • Turnover (lac)24,943.28
  • P/E67.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value52.62
  • EPS32.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,11,246.83
  • Div. Yield1.44
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Nestle India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

2,243.5

Prev. Close

2,232.7

Turnover(Lac.)

24,943.28

Day's High

2,244.9

Day's Low

2,170

52 Week's High

2,778

52 Week's Low

2,145.4

Book Value

52.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,11,246.83

P/E

67.78

EPS

32.94

Divi. Yield

1.44

Nestle India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

19 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Nestle India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore
25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25
9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Nestle India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.76%

Foreign: 62.76%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.42%

Institutions: 21.42%

Non-Institutions: 15.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nestle India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

96.42

96.42

96.42

96.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,244.47

2,362.75

1,849.96

1,922.92

Net Worth

3,340.89

2,459.17

1,946.38

2,019.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

14,709.41

13,350.03

12,368.9

11,292.27

yoy growth (%)

10.18

7.93

9.53

12.81

Raw materials

-6,318.92

-5,673.91

-5,223.92

-4,590.23

As % of sales

42.95

42.5

42.23

40.64

Employee costs

-1,521.3

-1,500.95

-1,262.95

-1,124.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

3,120.27

2,812.79

2,674.99

2,428.95

Depreciation

-390.19

-370.38

-316.36

-335.67

Tax paid

-738.91

-730.36

-705.44

-822.02

Working capital

-1,036.76

354.23

-291.5

-94.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.18

7.93

9.53

12.81

Op profit growth

12.18

11.77

9.42

24.85

EBIT growth

11.57

6.51

9.99

31.57

Net profit growth

2.99

5.73

22.56

31.15

No Record Found

Nestle India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nestle India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Narayanan

Independent Director

P R Ramesh

Independent Director

Alpana Parida

Independent Director

Anjali Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pramod Kumar Rai

Executive Director (Fin) & CFO

Svetlana Leonidovna Boldina

Independent Director

Suneeta Reddy

Independent Director

S K Birla

Director (Technical)

Satish Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nestle India Ltd

Summary

Nestle India Ltd., one the biggest players in FMCG segment is primarily involved in Food business which incorporates product groups viz. Milk Products and Nutrition, Prepared dishes and Cooking aids, Powdered and Liquid Beverages and Confectionery. The Company manufactures products under brand names, such as Nescafe, Maggi, Milkybar, Milo, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea. It has presence across India with 8 manufacturing facilities and four branch offices spread across the region. The four branch offices in the country help facilitate the sales and marketing of its products. They are in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The companys head office is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has introduced products of daily consumption and use, such as Nestle Milk, Nestle Slim Milk, Nestle Fresh n Natural Dahi and Nestle Jeera Raita. Nestle India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1956. The company set up their first production facility in the year 1961 at Moga in Punjab. In the year 1967, they set up their second plant at Choladi in Tamil Nadu as a pilot plant to process the tea grown in the area into soluble tea. In the year 1989, they set up a factory at Nanjangud in Karnataka. In the year 1990, the company entered into the chocolate business by introducing Nestle Premium Chocolate. In the year 1991, they entered in joint venture floated by the parent in collaboration with BM Khaitan group to set up facilities to manufacturing a range of Soya based products. In the year 1993, the
Company FAQs

What is the Nestle India Ltd share price today?

The Nestle India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2191 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nestle India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nestle India Ltd is ₹211246.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nestle India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nestle India Ltd is 67.78 and 53.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nestle India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nestle India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nestle India Ltd is ₹2145.4 and ₹2778 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nestle India Ltd?

Nestle India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.88%, 3 Years at 4.30%, 1 Year at -16.17%, 6 Month at -12.49%, 3 Month at -16.53% and 1 Month at -1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nestle India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nestle India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.76 %
Institutions - 21.43 %
Public - 15.81 %

