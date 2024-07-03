Summary

Nestle India Ltd., one the biggest players in FMCG segment is primarily involved in Food business which incorporates product groups viz. Milk Products and Nutrition, Prepared dishes and Cooking aids, Powdered and Liquid Beverages and Confectionery. The Company manufactures products under brand names, such as Nescafe, Maggi, Milkybar, Milo, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea. It has presence across India with 8 manufacturing facilities and four branch offices spread across the region. The four branch offices in the country help facilitate the sales and marketing of its products. They are in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The companys head office is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has introduced products of daily consumption and use, such as Nestle Milk, Nestle Slim Milk, Nestle Fresh n Natural Dahi and Nestle Jeera Raita. Nestle India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1956. The company set up their first production facility in the year 1961 at Moga in Punjab. In the year 1967, they set up their second plant at Choladi in Tamil Nadu as a pilot plant to process the tea grown in the area into soluble tea. In the year 1989, they set up a factory at Nanjangud in Karnataka. In the year 1990, the company entered into the chocolate business by introducing Nestle Premium Chocolate. In the year 1991, they entered in joint venture floated by the parent in collaboration with BM Khaitan group to set up facilities to manufacturing a range of Soya based products. In the year 1993, the

