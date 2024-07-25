Outcome of Board Meeting Approved convening of the 65 th AGM of the Company on Friday, 5th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) and fixed Monday, 15 th July 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members to the Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024, if approved by the Members at 65 th AGM, shall be paid on and from 2nd August 2024. Enclosed is the intimation of the Record Date. Soft copy of the Annual Report and Notice of the 65 th AGM shall be sent in due course. The same shall also be uploaded on the Companys website at www.nestle.in. Revised date of the 65th Annual General Meeting (65th AGM) on Monday, 8th July 2024 to be convened through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM); and (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 12.06.2024) AGM 08/07/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 19.06.2024) Proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting held on 8th July 2024 Details of voting results in the prescribed format and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Detailed proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 8th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)