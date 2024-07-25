iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd AGM

2,183.3
(-1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:59:56 AM

Nestle India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Jul 202425 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Approved convening of the 65 th AGM of the Company on Friday, 5th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) and fixed Monday, 15 th July 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members to the Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024, if approved by the Members at 65 th AGM, shall be paid on and from 2nd August 2024. Enclosed is the intimation of the Record Date. Soft copy of the Annual Report and Notice of the 65 th AGM shall be sent in due course. The same shall also be uploaded on the Companys website at www.nestle.in. Revised date of the 65th Annual General Meeting (65th AGM) on Monday, 8th July 2024 to be convened through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM); and (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 12.06.2024) AGM 08/07/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 19.06.2024) Proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting held on 8th July 2024 Details of voting results in the prescribed format and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Detailed proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 8th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Nestle India: Related News

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

