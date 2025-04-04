Nestlé India Expands to Eastern India with ₹900 Crore Khordha Factory

Nestlé India Limited has stated that it has laid the foundation for its tenth factory and first manufacturing site in Eastern India, Khordha, Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the event further adding to the significance of the project for Nestlé and the industrial development of the state.

The new factory is an initial investment of ₹900 crore in its first phase and will primarily manufacture prepared dishes and cooking aids from Nestlé India’s foods portfolio.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed happiness over Nestlé India’s expansion in Odisha and assured the Nestlé India of continuous support from the state government.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said the factory would contribute to the “Made in India” vision while the company’s “initiatives towards gender diversity, sustainable manufacturing and digital transformation.”

The new facility will be a paperless, digital unit with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices. Nestlé India has nine manufacturing facilities located in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Nestlé India’s investment in the new Khordha facility is in line with its long-term growth strategy, with an ambition to enhance its manufacturing footprint to meet the needs of consumers across India.