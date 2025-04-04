iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Nestlé India Expands to Eastern India with ₹900 Crore Khordha Factory

4 Apr 2025 , 11:37 AM

Nestlé India Limited has stated that it has laid the foundation for its tenth factory and first manufacturing site in Eastern India, Khordha, Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the event further adding to the significance of the project for Nestlé and the industrial development of the state.

The new factory is an initial investment of ₹900 crore in its first phase and will primarily manufacture prepared dishes and cooking aids from Nestlé India’s foods portfolio.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed happiness over Nestlé India’s expansion in Odisha and assured the Nestlé India of continuous support from the state government.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said the factory would contribute to the “Made in India” vision while the company’s “initiatives towards gender diversity, sustainable manufacturing and digital transformation.”

The new facility will be a paperless, digital unit with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices. Nestlé India has nine manufacturing facilities located in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Nestlé India’s investment in the new Khordha facility is in line with its long-term growth strategy, with an ambition to enhance its manufacturing footprint to meet the needs of consumers across India.

Related Tags

  • Eastern India
  • Khordha Factory
  • Nestle India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shakti Pumps Wins ₹12.42 Crore Solar Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps Wins ₹12.42 Crore Solar Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:54 PM
Paras Defence Teams Up with Israel’s MicroCon to Boost India’s Drone Tech

Paras Defence Teams Up with Israel’s MicroCon to Boost India’s Drone Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:49 PM
Jio Financial and BlackRock Infuse ₹66.5 Crore into Joint Venture

Jio Financial and BlackRock Infuse ₹66.5 Crore into Joint Venture

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:36 PM
Reliance Begins Green Energy Revolution in Andhra with ₹65,000 Crore CBG Project

Reliance Begins Green Energy Revolution in Andhra with ₹65,000 Crore CBG Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:16 PM
Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.