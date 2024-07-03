iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Price

296.4
(-0.17%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296
  • Day's High299.15
  • 52 Wk High376
  • Prev. Close296.9
  • Day's Low294.35
  • 52 Wk Low 222.55
  • Turnover (lac)14,243.84
  • P/E9.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value184.84
  • EPS32.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,28,593.3
  • Div. Yield6.97
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open313.8
  • Day's High328
  • Spot326.55
  • Prev. Close315.3
  • Day's Low311
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,800
  • OI(Chg %)-46,33,200 (-31.44%)
  • Roll Over%7.33
  • Roll Cost1.28
  • Traded Vol.2,43,73,800 (-15.61%)
View More Futures

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

296

Prev. Close

296.9

Turnover(Lac.)

14,243.84

Day's High

299.15

Day's Low

294.35

52 Week's High

376

52 Week's Low

222.55

Book Value

184.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,28,593.3

P/E

9.07

EPS

32.72

Divi. Yield

6.97

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

30 Dec 2024|01:36 PM

With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.

Read More
BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

Read More
BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

30 Nov 2024|11:52 PM

It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.

Read More
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Read More
ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM

At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.

Read More
Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.97%

Non-Promoter- 38.40%

Institutions: 38.39%

Non-Institutions: 8.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,061.9

2,039.63

2,039.63

1,920.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72,612.9

49,956.71

49,605.85

52,623.93

Net Worth

74,674.8

51,996.34

51,645.48

54,544.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,62,276.77

2,32,553.3

2,84,382.95

2,36,313.1

yoy growth (%)

55.78

-18.22

20.34

16.86

Raw materials

-3,23,505.53

-1,95,320.86

-2,55,936.93

-2,07,250.78

As % of sales

89.29

83.98

89.99

87.7

Employee costs

-3,314.45

-4,477.17

-3,691.45

-3,430.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11,990.5

16,168.67

3,751.87

11,198.01

Depreciation

-4,754.27

-3,978.05

-3,786.89

-2,648.48

Tax paid

-3,124.71

-3,575.91

12.15

-3,278.67

Working capital

-4,370.42

-126.02

2,513.49

1,091.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.78

-18.22

20.34

16.86

Op profit growth

-5.51

158.14

-43.1

7.75

EBIT growth

-20.83

194.87

-50.68

4.26

Net profit growth

-53.84

609.66

-66.11

-1.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,06,992.6

5,33,547.29

4,32,569.62

3,04,266.28

3,29,797.16

Excise Duty

58,909.57

60,360.11

85,778.54

74,103.65

45,225.26

Net Sales

4,48,083.03

4,73,187.18

3,46,791.08

2,30,162.63

2,84,571.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,300.26

3,690.14

4,939.42

7,518.8

3,330

View Annually Results

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G. Krishnakumar

Director (Refineries)

Sanjay Khanna

Director (Marketing)

Sukhmal Kumar Jain

Nominee (Govt)

Kamini Chauhan Ratan

Independent Director

Sushma Agarwal

Director (Human Resources)

Rajkumar Dubey

Nominee (Govt)

A P M Mohammed Hanish

Director (Finance)

Vetsa Ramakrishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Summary

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with the Government of India holding 52.98% stake as on 31 March, 2023. The Corporation operates in the petroleum industry in India. The Corporation is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has refineries at Mumbai, Bina and Kochi, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants at various locations. The Corporations marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Retail Outlets, Aviation Fuelling Stations and LPG distributors.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was incorporated on November 03, 1952 as a Private Limited Company with the name Burmah Shell Refineries Limited. The Company began their work on the Marshland of Trombay at Bombay. The refinery on 454 acres of land at Village Mahul went on-stream on 30th January 1955, one year ahead of schedule. In January 24, 1976, Burmah Shell Group of Companies was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) to form Bharat Refineries Limited. In August 1, 1977, the Company was renamed as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Company was also the first refinery to process newly found indigenous crude (Bombay High), in the country.During the year 2001-02, the Company commissioned the Gas Turbine and Heat Recovery Steam Generator Project at a cost of Rs.1750 million. Refinery Modernization Project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 18,310 million. This project besides
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹128593.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 9.07 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹222.55 and ₹376 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.16%, 3 Years at 15.36%, 1 Year at 28.57%, 6 Month at -3.33%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at 0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.98 %
Institutions - 38.40 %
Public - 8.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

