SectorRefineries
Open₹296
Prev. Close₹296.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,243.84
Day's High₹299.15
Day's Low₹294.35
52 Week's High₹376
52 Week's Low₹222.55
Book Value₹184.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,28,593.3
P/E9.07
EPS32.72
Divi. Yield6.97
With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.Read More
This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.Read More
It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.Read More
BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.Read More
At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,061.9
2,039.63
2,039.63
1,920.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72,612.9
49,956.71
49,605.85
52,623.93
Net Worth
74,674.8
51,996.34
51,645.48
54,544.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,62,276.77
2,32,553.3
2,84,382.95
2,36,313.1
yoy growth (%)
55.78
-18.22
20.34
16.86
Raw materials
-3,23,505.53
-1,95,320.86
-2,55,936.93
-2,07,250.78
As % of sales
89.29
83.98
89.99
87.7
Employee costs
-3,314.45
-4,477.17
-3,691.45
-3,430.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11,990.5
16,168.67
3,751.87
11,198.01
Depreciation
-4,754.27
-3,978.05
-3,786.89
-2,648.48
Tax paid
-3,124.71
-3,575.91
12.15
-3,278.67
Working capital
-4,370.42
-126.02
2,513.49
1,091.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.78
-18.22
20.34
16.86
Op profit growth
-5.51
158.14
-43.1
7.75
EBIT growth
-20.83
194.87
-50.68
4.26
Net profit growth
-53.84
609.66
-66.11
-1.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,06,992.6
5,33,547.29
4,32,569.62
3,04,266.28
3,29,797.16
Excise Duty
58,909.57
60,360.11
85,778.54
74,103.65
45,225.26
Net Sales
4,48,083.03
4,73,187.18
3,46,791.08
2,30,162.63
2,84,571.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,300.26
3,690.14
4,939.42
7,518.8
3,330
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G. Krishnakumar
Director (Refineries)
Sanjay Khanna
Director (Marketing)
Sukhmal Kumar Jain
Nominee (Govt)
Kamini Chauhan Ratan
Independent Director
Sushma Agarwal
Director (Human Resources)
Rajkumar Dubey
Nominee (Govt)
A P M Mohammed Hanish
Director (Finance)
Vetsa Ramakrishna
Reports by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Summary
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with the Government of India holding 52.98% stake as on 31 March, 2023. The Corporation operates in the petroleum industry in India. The Corporation is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has refineries at Mumbai, Bina and Kochi, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants at various locations. The Corporations marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Retail Outlets, Aviation Fuelling Stations and LPG distributors.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was incorporated on November 03, 1952 as a Private Limited Company with the name Burmah Shell Refineries Limited. The Company began their work on the Marshland of Trombay at Bombay. The refinery on 454 acres of land at Village Mahul went on-stream on 30th January 1955, one year ahead of schedule. In January 24, 1976, Burmah Shell Group of Companies was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) to form Bharat Refineries Limited. In August 1, 1977, the Company was renamed as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Company was also the first refinery to process newly found indigenous crude (Bombay High), in the country.During the year 2001-02, the Company commissioned the Gas Turbine and Heat Recovery Steam Generator Project at a cost of Rs.1750 million. Refinery Modernization Project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 18,310 million. This project besides
Read More
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹128593.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 9.07 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹222.55 and ₹376 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.16%, 3 Years at 15.36%, 1 Year at 28.57%, 6 Month at -3.33%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at 0.73%.
