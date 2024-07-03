Summary

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with the Government of India holding 52.98% stake as on 31 March, 2023. The Corporation operates in the petroleum industry in India. The Corporation is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has refineries at Mumbai, Bina and Kochi, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants at various locations. The Corporations marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Retail Outlets, Aviation Fuelling Stations and LPG distributors.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was incorporated on November 03, 1952 as a Private Limited Company with the name Burmah Shell Refineries Limited. The Company began their work on the Marshland of Trombay at Bombay. The refinery on 454 acres of land at Village Mahul went on-stream on 30th January 1955, one year ahead of schedule. In January 24, 1976, Burmah Shell Group of Companies was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) to form Bharat Refineries Limited. In August 1, 1977, the Company was renamed as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Company was also the first refinery to process newly found indigenous crude (Bombay High), in the country.During the year 2001-02, the Company commissioned the Gas Turbine and Heat Recovery Steam Generator Project at a cost of Rs.1750 million. Refinery Modernization Project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 18,310 million. This project besides

