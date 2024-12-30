iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd News Today

277.65
(-0.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Company

Sectoral

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.

30 Dec 2024|01:36 PM
BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM
BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.

30 Nov 2024|11:52 PM
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM
ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.

21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM
BPCL Invests ₹1,138 Crore to Expand Key Pipelines and Storage Facility

BPCL Invests ₹1,138 Crore to Expand Key Pipelines and Storage Facility

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has witnessed a total of 93% gain in the last one year, and almost 52% gain since the beginning of the year.

13 Sep 2024|01:13 PM
BPCL Announces Joint Ventures for Green Hydrogen, Biogas Projects

BPCL Announces Joint Ventures for Green Hydrogen, Biogas Projects

BPCL also approved a joint venture with GPS Renewables Private Ltd to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India.

13 Sep 2024|10:17 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM
BPCL pays ₹2,413 crore dividend to government

BPCL pays ₹2,413 crore dividend to government

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to earn ₹56,260 crore in dividends from public sector firms.

3 Sep 2024|12:01 PM
BPCL to Invest ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in Energy Expansion

BPCL to Invest ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in Energy Expansion

The company is expanding EV charging infrastructure and biofuel initiatives, aiming to install fast chargers on major highways and produce compressed biogas.

19 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

