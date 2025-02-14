BPCL inks MoU with SCI for maritime network

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). As per the agreement, the two companies will collate to create a dedicated, efficient, and future-ready maritime infrastructure.

This collaboration is in line with the Government of India’s vision for self-reliance and energy security, said the company in a statement.

The deal is aimed at improving operational efficiency, expanding capabilities, and fuel innovation in the maritime sector. Additionally, it shall ensure a secure and resilient supply chain, supporting growing energy needs of India.

Shipping Corporation of India is among the largest shipping companies in India. Its fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, container vessels, product tankers, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, LPG and offshore supply vessels.

The MoU certainly outlines a long-term commitment on part of both the companies to look for opportunities that aims to enhance India’s maritime strength while ensuring a reliable network of energy transportation.

The agreement was inked by Manoj Heda and Atul Ubale. Manoj is an Executive Director of International Trade and Risk Management, BPCL while Atul is Director of Bulk Carrier and Tankers Division. In the event, Shri Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director – Finance, BPCL and Shri Dinesh Kutty DGM I/c Tank er Commercial SCI, were also present.

