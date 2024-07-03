Summary

Shipping Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on March 24, 1950 as Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited. Western Shipping Corporation Limited was amalgamated with the Company with effect from October 2, 1961 and the name of the Company was changed from Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited to The Shipping Corporation of India Limited on October 21, 1961.The Company is one of Indias largest shipping in terms of Indian flagged tonnage. The company is involved in the business of transporting goods. SCIs owned fleet includes Bulk Carriers, Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, Container Vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo Vessels, LPG Carrier and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, SCI manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and other organizations.The company operates in three segments: liner and passenger services, bulk carriers and tankers and technical and offshore services. Liner segment includes break bulk and container transport. Bulk segment includes tankers (both crude and product), dry bulk carriers, gas carriers and phosphoric acid carriers. Others include offshore vessels, passenger vessels and services and ships managed on behalf of other organizations. The companys owned fleet includes Bulk carriers, Crude oil tankers, Product tankers, Container vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo vessels, Phosphoric Acid /Chemical carriers, LPG / Ammonia carriers and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, the company manages a large number of vessels

