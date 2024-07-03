Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShipping
Open₹215.57
Prev. Close₹214.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹698.52
Day's High₹215.8
Day's Low₹209.95
52 Week's High₹384.2
52 Week's Low₹162.65
Book Value₹161.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,860.05
P/E9.97
EPS21.49
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
465.8
465.8
465.8
465.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,497.82
5,905.64
5,111.17
7,436.22
Net Worth
6,963.62
6,371.44
5,576.97
7,902.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,703.25
4,425.44
3,925.86
3,469.47
yoy growth (%)
-16.31
12.72
13.15
0.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-473.78
-476.54
-452.44
-485.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
634.77
347.51
-74.84
29.47
Depreciation
-627.94
-671.27
-658.46
-610.25
Tax paid
-16.67
-45.16
-47.14
224.27
Working capital
-48.68
-38.75
-190.97
95.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.31
12.72
13.15
0.64
Op profit growth
1.6
86.49
-8.97
-13.76
EBIT growth
-7.83
316.13
-18.28
-41.52
Net profit growth
104.43
-347.84
-148.07
78.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,046.53
5,794.01
4,988.08
3,703.29
4,425.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,046.53
5,794.01
4,988.08
3,703.29
4,425.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
283.32
183.92
169.87
203.8
277.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance)
Atul Ubale
Chairman & Managing Director
Binesh Kumar Tyagi
Director(Technical & Offshore)
Vikram Dingley
Whole-time Director
C.I. Acharya
Nominee (Govt)
RAJESH KUMAR SINHA
Director (Personnel) & (Admini
Manjit Singh Saini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swapnita Vikas Yadav.
Whole Time Director
Jaswinder Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Raju Lakshmanan
Reports by Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Shipping Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on March 24, 1950 as Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited. Western Shipping Corporation Limited was amalgamated with the Company with effect from October 2, 1961 and the name of the Company was changed from Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited to The Shipping Corporation of India Limited on October 21, 1961.The Company is one of Indias largest shipping in terms of Indian flagged tonnage. The company is involved in the business of transporting goods. SCIs owned fleet includes Bulk Carriers, Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, Container Vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo Vessels, LPG Carrier and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, SCI manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and other organizations.The company operates in three segments: liner and passenger services, bulk carriers and tankers and technical and offshore services. Liner segment includes break bulk and container transport. Bulk segment includes tankers (both crude and product), dry bulk carriers, gas carriers and phosphoric acid carriers. Others include offshore vessels, passenger vessels and services and ships managed on behalf of other organizations. The companys owned fleet includes Bulk carriers, Crude oil tankers, Product tankers, Container vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo vessels, Phosphoric Acid /Chemical carriers, LPG / Ammonia carriers and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, the company manages a large number of vessels
Read More
The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is ₹9860.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is 9.97 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is ₹162.65 and ₹384.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 25.49%, 1 Year at 23.03%, 6 Month at -18.55%, 3 Month at -14.19% and 1 Month at -9.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
