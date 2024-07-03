iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

211.68
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open215.57
  • Day's High215.8
  • 52 Wk High384.2
  • Prev. Close214.45
  • Day's Low209.95
  • 52 Wk Low 162.65
  • Turnover (lac)698.52
  • P/E9.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.89
  • EPS21.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,860.05
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

215.57

Prev. Close

214.45

Turnover(Lac.)

698.52

Day's High

215.8

Day's Low

209.95

52 Week's High

384.2

52 Week's Low

162.65

Book Value

161.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,860.05

P/E

9.97

EPS

21.49

Divi. Yield

0.23

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.74%

Non-Promoter- 9.26%

Institutions: 9.26%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

465.8

465.8

465.8

465.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,497.82

5,905.64

5,111.17

7,436.22

Net Worth

6,963.62

6,371.44

5,576.97

7,902.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,703.25

4,425.44

3,925.86

3,469.47

yoy growth (%)

-16.31

12.72

13.15

0.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-473.78

-476.54

-452.44

-485.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

634.77

347.51

-74.84

29.47

Depreciation

-627.94

-671.27

-658.46

-610.25

Tax paid

-16.67

-45.16

-47.14

224.27

Working capital

-48.68

-38.75

-190.97

95.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.31

12.72

13.15

0.64

Op profit growth

1.6

86.49

-8.97

-13.76

EBIT growth

-7.83

316.13

-18.28

-41.52

Net profit growth

104.43

-347.84

-148.07

78.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,046.53

5,794.01

4,988.08

3,703.29

4,425.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,046.53

5,794.01

4,988.08

3,703.29

4,425.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

283.32

183.92

169.87

203.8

277.09

View Annually Results

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance)

Atul Ubale

Chairman & Managing Director

Binesh Kumar Tyagi

Director(Technical & Offshore)

Vikram Dingley

Whole-time Director

C.I. Acharya

Nominee (Govt)

RAJESH KUMAR SINHA

Director (Personnel) & (Admini

Manjit Singh Saini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swapnita Vikas Yadav.

Whole Time Director

Jaswinder Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Raju Lakshmanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Shipping Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on March 24, 1950 as Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited. Western Shipping Corporation Limited was amalgamated with the Company with effect from October 2, 1961 and the name of the Company was changed from Eastern Shipping Corporation Limited to The Shipping Corporation of India Limited on October 21, 1961.The Company is one of Indias largest shipping in terms of Indian flagged tonnage. The company is involved in the business of transporting goods. SCIs owned fleet includes Bulk Carriers, Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, Container Vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo Vessels, LPG Carrier and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, SCI manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and other organizations.The company operates in three segments: liner and passenger services, bulk carriers and tankers and technical and offshore services. Liner segment includes break bulk and container transport. Bulk segment includes tankers (both crude and product), dry bulk carriers, gas carriers and phosphoric acid carriers. Others include offshore vessels, passenger vessels and services and ships managed on behalf of other organizations. The companys owned fleet includes Bulk carriers, Crude oil tankers, Product tankers, Container vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo vessels, Phosphoric Acid /Chemical carriers, LPG / Ammonia carriers and Offshore Supply Vessels. In addition, the company manages a large number of vessels
Company FAQs

What is the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is ₹9860.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is 9.97 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is ₹162.65 and ₹384.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd?

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 25.49%, 1 Year at 23.03%, 6 Month at -18.55%, 3 Month at -14.19% and 1 Month at -9.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.75 %
Institutions - 9.26 %
Public - 26.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

