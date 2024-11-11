|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Aug 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Intimation with respect to 74th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18.09.2024 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 20/08/2024)
