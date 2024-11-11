iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Book Closer

201.89
(4.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

S C I CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser20 Aug 20247 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Intimation with respect to 74th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18.09.2024 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 20/08/2024)

S C I: Related News

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
