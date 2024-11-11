Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.31
27.55
0.64
-14.87
Op profit growth
1.58
69.75
-13.76
-41.83
EBIT growth
-7.86
171.6
-34.16
-59.78
Net profit growth
106.87
9.78
68.05
-76.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
31.26
25.75
19.35
22.58
EBIT margin
17.7
16.08
7.55
11.54
Net profit margin
18.79
7.6
8.83
5.29
RoCE
5.41
5.63
2.03
3.09
RoNW
2.22
1.14
1.08
0.66
RoA
1.43
0.66
0.59
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.94
7.22
6.58
3.92
Dividend per share
0.25
0.75
0
0
Cash EPS
1.46
-7.18
-6.52
-8.23
Book value per share
175.34
160.66
155.32
148
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.75
4.03
7.58
15.04
P/CEPS
58.72
-4.05
-7.65
-7.15
P/B
0.49
0.18
0.32
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
6.07
4.03
8.56
7.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.62
-12.99
272.73
-19.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.94
52.32
69.5
70.96
Inventory days
10.79
10.22
12.18
10.62
Creditor days
-128.21
-107.72
-139.27
-153.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-31.05
-1.95
-1.45
-2.31
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.51
0.61
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
2.28
3.35
6.66
5.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.79
-10.76
-14
-12.12
Other costs
-55.93
-63.47
-66.63
-65.28
