Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Key Ratios

207.72
(1.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:49:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.31

27.55

0.64

-14.87

Op profit growth

1.58

69.75

-13.76

-41.83

EBIT growth

-7.86

171.6

-34.16

-59.78

Net profit growth

106.87

9.78

68.05

-76.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

31.26

25.75

19.35

22.58

EBIT margin

17.7

16.08

7.55

11.54

Net profit margin

18.79

7.6

8.83

5.29

RoCE

5.41

5.63

2.03

3.09

RoNW

2.22

1.14

1.08

0.66

RoA

1.43

0.66

0.59

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

14.94

7.22

6.58

3.92

Dividend per share

0.25

0.75

0

0

Cash EPS

1.46

-7.18

-6.52

-8.23

Book value per share

175.34

160.66

155.32

148

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.75

4.03

7.58

15.04

P/CEPS

58.72

-4.05

-7.65

-7.15

P/B

0.49

0.18

0.32

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

6.07

4.03

8.56

7.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.62

-12.99

272.73

-19.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.94

52.32

69.5

70.96

Inventory days

10.79

10.22

12.18

10.62

Creditor days

-128.21

-107.72

-139.27

-153.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-31.05

-1.95

-1.45

-2.31

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.51

0.61

0.59

Net debt / op. profit

2.28

3.35

6.66

5.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.79

-10.76

-14

-12.12

Other costs

-55.93

-63.47

-66.63

-65.28

S C I : related Articles

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

