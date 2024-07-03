iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Quarterly Results

208.8
(2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,450.76

1,514.27

1,412.54

1,340.68

1,093.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,450.76

1,514.27

1,412.54

1,340.68

1,093.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.77

48.75

113.05

24.87

94.02

Total Income

1,493.53

1,563.02

1,525.59

1,365.55

1,187.22

Total Expenditure

918.13

1,004.62

1,005.41

923.76

857.53

PBIDT

575.4

558.4

520.18

441.79

329.69

Interest

43.2

40.4

40.45

39.75

55.65

PBDT

532.2

518

479.73

402.04

274.04

Depreciation

233.78

219.7

240.68

251.05

200.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.98

6.82

-68.34

16.64

8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.11

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

291.44

291.48

307.28

134.35

65.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

291.44

291.48

307.28

134.35

65.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

291.44

291.48

307.28

134.35

65.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.26

6.26

6.6

2.88

1.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

465.8

465.8

465.8

465.8

465.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.66

36.87

36.82

32.95

30.15

PBDTM(%)

36.68

34.2

33.96

29.98

25.06

PATM(%)

20.08

19.24

21.75

10.02

6.01

