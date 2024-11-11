Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,703.25
4,425.44
3,925.86
3,469.47
yoy growth (%)
-16.31
12.72
13.15
0.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-473.78
-476.54
-452.44
-485.92
As % of sales
12.79
10.76
11.52
14
Other costs
-2,071.21
-2,808.94
-2,862.18
-2,312.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.92
63.47
72.9
66.63
Operating profit
1,158.26
1,139.96
611.24
671.52
OPM
31.27
25.75
15.56
19.35
Depreciation
-627.94
-671.27
-658.46
-610.25
Interest expense
-21.11
-364.13
-245.86
-179.79
Other income
125.56
242.95
218.23
148
Profit before tax
634.77
347.51
-74.84
29.47
Taxes
-16.67
-45.16
-47.14
224.27
Tax rate
-2.62
-12.99
62.97
760.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
618.1
302.35
-121.99
253.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
618.1
302.35
-121.99
253.75
yoy growth (%)
104.43
-347.84
-148.07
78.34
NPM
16.69
6.83
-3.1
7.31
