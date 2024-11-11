iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

207.34
(1.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,703.25

4,425.44

3,925.86

3,469.47

yoy growth (%)

-16.31

12.72

13.15

0.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-473.78

-476.54

-452.44

-485.92

As % of sales

12.79

10.76

11.52

14

Other costs

-2,071.21

-2,808.94

-2,862.18

-2,312.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.92

63.47

72.9

66.63

Operating profit

1,158.26

1,139.96

611.24

671.52

OPM

31.27

25.75

15.56

19.35

Depreciation

-627.94

-671.27

-658.46

-610.25

Interest expense

-21.11

-364.13

-245.86

-179.79

Other income

125.56

242.95

218.23

148

Profit before tax

634.77

347.51

-74.84

29.47

Taxes

-16.67

-45.16

-47.14

224.27

Tax rate

-2.62

-12.99

62.97

760.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

618.1

302.35

-121.99

253.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

618.1

302.35

-121.99

253.75

yoy growth (%)

104.43

-347.84

-148.07

78.34

NPM

16.69

6.83

-3.1

7.31

S C I : related Articles

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

