Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,046.53
5,794.01
4,988.08
3,703.29
4,425.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,046.53
5,794.01
4,988.08
3,703.29
4,425.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
283.32
183.92
169.87
203.8
277.09
Total Income
5,329.85
5,977.93
5,157.95
3,907.09
4,702.53
Total Expenditure
3,623.86
4,237.56
3,460.55
2,545.28
3,285.49
PBIDT
1,705.99
1,740.37
1,697.4
1,361.81
1,417.04
Interest
171.31
184.19
157.7
21.11
364.13
PBDT
1,534.68
1,556.18
1,539.7
1,340.7
1,052.91
Depreciation
889.38
753.16
635.25
627.94
671.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-33.78
-67.28
43.86
36.18
61.38
Deferred Tax
0.11
0.14
0.05
-19.51
-16.22
Reported Profit After Tax
678.97
870.16
860.54
696.09
336.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
678.97
870.16
860.54
696.09
336.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
678.97
870.16
860.54
696.09
336.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.58
18.68
18.47
14.94
7.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
5
4.4
3.3
2.5
7.5
Equity
465.8
465.8
465.8
465.8
465.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.8
30.03
34.02
36.77
32.02
PBDTM(%)
30.41
26.85
30.86
36.2
23.79
PATM(%)
13.45
15.01
17.25
18.79
7.6
