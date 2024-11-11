iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

203.76
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

S C I FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

634.77

347.51

-74.84

29.47

Depreciation

-627.94

-671.27

-658.46

-610.25

Tax paid

-16.67

-45.16

-47.14

224.27

Working capital

-48.68

-38.75

-190.97

95.45

Other operating items

Operating

-58.51

-407.68

-971.42

-261.05

Capital expenditure

146.45

-376.66

-391.25

40.55

Free cash flow

87.93

-784.34

-1,362.67

-220.49

Equity raised

13,650.5

13,045.44

13,269.16

12,744.98

Investing

-0.13

0.12

-53.73

56.24

Financing

94.65

942.36

732.77

93.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13,832.96

13,203.58

12,585.54

12,673.81

S C I : related Articles

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

