Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
634.77
347.51
-74.84
29.47
Depreciation
-627.94
-671.27
-658.46
-610.25
Tax paid
-16.67
-45.16
-47.14
224.27
Working capital
-48.68
-38.75
-190.97
95.45
Other operating items
Operating
-58.51
-407.68
-971.42
-261.05
Capital expenditure
146.45
-376.66
-391.25
40.55
Free cash flow
87.93
-784.34
-1,362.67
-220.49
Equity raised
13,650.5
13,045.44
13,269.16
12,744.98
Investing
-0.13
0.12
-53.73
56.24
Financing
94.65
942.36
732.77
93.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13,832.96
13,203.58
12,585.54
12,673.81
