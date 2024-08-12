iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024 , 08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Enterprises: The Hindenburg Research launched a broadside against SEBI chairman Madhabi Buch, stating that she and her husband have shares in obscure offshore funds involved in the Adani money syphoning affair. In a blog post, Hindenburg wrote that 18 months after its devastating report on Adani.

Siemens: The IT firm recorded a 26.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹577.7 Crore for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, Siemens reported a net profit of ₹455.5 Crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a 61% year-on-year growth in total net profit to ₹919 Crore for the first quarter of 2024. The drug firm posted a net profit of ₹571 Crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal year. In the June quarter, revenue from operations reached ₹7,567 Crore, up from ₹6,851 Crore the previous year.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company recorded a 31.4% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹51.5 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, Jubilant Foodworks reported a net profit of ₹75.1 Crore.

Shipping Corporation: The state-run company’s net profit increased by 69.9% year on year to ₹291.5 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. In the same quarter, SCI reported a net profit of ₹171.6 Crore. Revenue climbed by 26.2% to ₹1,514.3 Crore, up from ₹1,200.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

CESC: The power business recorded a 5.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹388 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹368 Crore. Revenue climbed by 12.8% to ₹4,863 Crore, up from ₹4,310 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Sun TV: The South-based TV broadcaster reported a 5.5% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹559.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹592 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 2.7% to ₹1,312.4 Crore from ₹1,349.2 Crore in the same period last year.

Balkrishna Industries: The leading off-highway tyre maker announced a 47.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹490 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹332 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed 25.7% to ₹2,714.5 Crore from ₹2,159.4 Crore in the previous year.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The Corporate Disputes Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered that insolvency proceedings be initiated against the parent company of Coffee Day Group, which operates the Cafe Coffee Day coffee chain. On August 8, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT granted IDBI Trusteeship Services’ application for a default of ₹228.45 Crore.

Suven Pharma: Biopharmaceutical business Ltd reported a 49.6% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹60.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter previous year, it reported a net profit of ₹120.6 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 33.6% to ₹230.7 Crore from ₹347.6 Crore in the same period last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Buzzing stocks today
  • top 10 stocks
  • Top 10 Stocks News
  • Top 10 Stocks today
  • Top 10 Stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.