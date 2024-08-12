Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Enterprises: The Hindenburg Research launched a broadside against SEBI chairman Madhabi Buch, stating that she and her husband have shares in obscure offshore funds involved in the Adani money syphoning affair. In a blog post, Hindenburg wrote that 18 months after its devastating report on Adani.

Siemens: The IT firm recorded a 26.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹577.7 Crore for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, Siemens reported a net profit of ₹455.5 Crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a 61% year-on-year growth in total net profit to ₹919 Crore for the first quarter of 2024. The drug firm posted a net profit of ₹571 Crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal year. In the June quarter, revenue from operations reached ₹7,567 Crore, up from ₹6,851 Crore the previous year.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company recorded a 31.4% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹51.5 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, Jubilant Foodworks reported a net profit of ₹75.1 Crore.

Shipping Corporation: The state-run company’s net profit increased by 69.9% year on year to ₹291.5 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. In the same quarter, SCI reported a net profit of ₹171.6 Crore. Revenue climbed by 26.2% to ₹1,514.3 Crore, up from ₹1,200.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

CESC: The power business recorded a 5.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹388 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹368 Crore. Revenue climbed by 12.8% to ₹4,863 Crore, up from ₹4,310 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Sun TV: The South-based TV broadcaster reported a 5.5% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹559.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹592 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 2.7% to ₹1,312.4 Crore from ₹1,349.2 Crore in the same period last year.

Balkrishna Industries: The leading off-highway tyre maker announced a 47.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹490 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹332 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed 25.7% to ₹2,714.5 Crore from ₹2,159.4 Crore in the previous year.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The Corporate Disputes Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered that insolvency proceedings be initiated against the parent company of Coffee Day Group, which operates the Cafe Coffee Day coffee chain. On August 8, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT granted IDBI Trusteeship Services’ application for a default of ₹228.45 Crore.

Suven Pharma: Biopharmaceutical business Ltd reported a 49.6% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹60.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter previous year, it reported a net profit of ₹120.6 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 33.6% to ₹230.7 Crore from ₹347.6 Crore in the same period last year.

