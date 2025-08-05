iifl-logo

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

5 Aug 2025 , 01:15 PM

Aurobindo Pharma Limited announced mixed performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The business reported a consolidated net profit of ₹824.20 Crore in the quarter under review, down by 10.20% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹918.20 Crore.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business logged revenue from operations of ₹7,868 Crore. This is a 4% y-o-y increase against ₹7,567 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. However, this also fell below street expectations of ₹8,215 Crore.

The company announced an operating EBITDA of ₹1,603 Crore, registering a marginal decline of 1% year-on-year. In the previous corresponding quarter ended June 2024, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹1,619.60 Crore.

The EBITDA margin slipped to 20.30% on a year-on-year basis against 21.40% in the previous corresponding period.

Aurobindo Pharma’s US formulations revenue slipped 1.9% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,488 Crore (USD 408 million). This was impacted by destocking and seasonal headwinds. 

However, its European formulations business remains robust. It registered an 18% year-on-year growth to ₹2,338 Crore (EUR 241 million).

Revenue from growth markets witnessed 8.80% growth to ₹772 Crore. While revenue from the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment slipped as much as 16% year-on-year to ₹916 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

