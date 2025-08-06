Torrent Power Q1 Update: Net Profit down 24.70% to ₹731 Crore

Torrent Power Limited announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025, with subdued numbers. The business posted a net profit of ₹731 Crore. This was 24.70% y-o-y lower than ₹972 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The pharma business said that its revenue from operations slipped as much as 12.50% to ₹7,906 Crore in Q1FY26. In the same quarter of the previous year, the business logged a revenue of ₹9,033 Crore.

The company posted an operating EBITDA of ₹1,483 Crore for the current quarter. This was 20.20% lower than ₹1,857 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the June quarter came in at 18.70% versus 20.60% in the year-ago period.

Torrent Power announced that Total Comprehensive Income (TCI) stood at ₹739 Crore. In the June quarter of the previous financial year, the company posted TCI of ₹993 Crore.

While the company said that its underlying business is stable, its current quarter performance was hindered due to lower power demand owing to the early start of monsoon and increased gas prices. If adjustments are made for these factors, TCI would stand at par with the previous corresponding period.

