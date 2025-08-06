iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Torrent Power Q1 Update: Net Profit down 24.70% to ₹731 Crore

6 Aug 2025 , 11:05 AM

Torrent Power Limited announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025, with subdued numbers. The business posted a net profit of ₹731 Crore. This was 24.70% y-o-y lower than ₹972 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

The pharma business said that its revenue from operations slipped as much as 12.50% to ₹7,906 Crore in Q1FY26. In the same quarter of the previous year, the business logged a revenue of ₹9,033 Crore.

The company posted an operating EBITDA of ₹1,483 Crore for the current quarter. This was 20.20% lower than ₹1,857 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the June quarter came in at 18.70% versus 20.60% in the year-ago period.

Torrent Power announced that Total Comprehensive Income (TCI) stood at ₹739 Crore. In the June quarter of the previous financial year, the company posted TCI of ₹993 Crore.

While the company said that its underlying business is stable, its current quarter performance was hindered due to lower power demand owing to the early start of monsoon and increased gas prices. If adjustments are made for these factors, TCI would stand at par with the previous corresponding period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Torrent Power
  • Torrent Power News
  • Torrent Power q1
  • Torrent Power Q1 results today
  • Torrent Power Results News
  • Torrent Power Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|06:07 PM
PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|04:41 PM
Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|02:03 PM
JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|01:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.