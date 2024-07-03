iifl-logo-icon 1
REC Ltd Share Price

513.9
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open541.4
  • Day's High541.4
  • 52 Wk High654
  • Prev. Close538.05
  • Day's Low512.5
  • 52 Wk Low 408.3
  • Turnover (lac)36,318.46
  • P/E9.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value287.38
  • EPS55.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,35,321.38
  • Div. Yield2.97
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
REC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

541.4

Prev. Close

538.05

Turnover(Lac.)

36,318.46

Day's High

541.4

Day's Low

512.5

52 Week's High

654

52 Week's Low

408.3

Book Value

287.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,35,321.38

P/E

9.62

EPS

55.95

Divi. Yield

2.97

REC Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

REC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

18 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC Limited

REC secures $500 million via 5-year bond sale

REC secures $500 million via 5-year bond sale

24 Sep 2024|12:58 PM

The REC bond was priced at 4.78%, compared to 5.62% when the company raised $750 million through a five-year bond sale in April of last year.

REC Stock Jumps 3% on Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore MoU Bonanza

REC Stock Jumps 3% on Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore MoU Bonanza

18 Sep 2024|01:06 PM

According to the announcement, further negotiations are taking place about financing green energy corridors, wind turbine production, and the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

REC Forms New Subsidiary for Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

REC Forms New Subsidiary for Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

16 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The subsidiary was incorporated on August 14, 2024, under REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

REC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.63%

Non-Promoter- 35.52%

Institutions: 35.52%

Non-Institutions: 11.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

REC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,191.62

3,191.62

2,533.32

2,533.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65,591.53

54,488.05

48,452.28

40,893.05

Net Worth

68,783.15

57,679.67

50,985.6

43,426.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,654.97

-20,253.93

-16,431.55

27,520.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

47,504.75

39,478.26

39,269.05

35,552.84

29,903.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47,504.75

39,478.26

39,269.05

35,552.84

29,903.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

66.48

41.9

70.15

22.72

86.41

REC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT REC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Kumar Dewangan

Director (Projects)

VIJAY KUMAR SINGH

Nominee

MANOJ SHARMA

Independent Director

Gambheer Singh

Independent Director

Manoj Manohar Pande

Independent Director

Durgesh Nandini Tiwari

Independent Director

Narayanan Thirupathy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J S Amitabh

Director (Finance)

Harsh Baweja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by REC Ltd

Summary

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is a Government Company engaged in extending financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Power utilities/State Power Departments and Private sector for all segments of Power infrastructure. The company is engaged in the financing and promotion of transmission, distribution and generation projects throughout India. Their main objective is to finance and promote rural electrification projects all over the country. They provide financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Government Departments and Rural Electric Cooperatives for rural electrification projects sponsored by them. The company provides loan assistance to SEBs/State Power Utilities for investments in rural electrification schemes through its extensive network of 23 offices across the country. The Project Offices in the States coordinate the programmes of RECs financing with the concerned SEBs/State Power Utilities and facilitate in formulation of schemes, loan sanction and disbursement and implementation of schemes by the concerned SEBs/ State Power Utilities.The company assists clients in formulating and implementing a broad array of power projects and finance those projects. Their clients primarily include Indian public sector power utilities at the central and state levels and private sector power utilities. Their primary financial product is project-based long-term loa
Company FAQs

What is the REC Ltd share price today?

The REC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹513.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of REC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of REC Ltd is ₹135321.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of REC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of REC Ltd is 9.62 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of REC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a REC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of REC Ltd is ₹408.3 and ₹654 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of REC Ltd?

REC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.07%, 3 Years at 74.37%, 1 Year at 27.03%, 6 Month at -4.31%, 3 Month at 0.07% and 1 Month at -0.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of REC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of REC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.63 %
Institutions - 35.53 %
Public - 11.84 %

