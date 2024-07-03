SectorFinance
Open₹541.4
Prev. Close₹538.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹36,318.46
Day's High₹541.4
Day's Low₹512.5
52 Week's High₹654
52 Week's Low₹408.3
Book Value₹287.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,35,321.38
P/E9.62
EPS55.95
Divi. Yield2.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,191.62
3,191.62
2,533.32
2,533.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65,591.53
54,488.05
48,452.28
40,893.05
Net Worth
68,783.15
57,679.67
50,985.6
43,426.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,654.97
-20,253.93
-16,431.55
27,520.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
47,504.75
39,478.26
39,269.05
35,552.84
29,903.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47,504.75
39,478.26
39,269.05
35,552.84
29,903.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
66.48
41.9
70.15
22.72
86.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Kumar Dewangan
Director (Projects)
VIJAY KUMAR SINGH
Nominee
MANOJ SHARMA
Independent Director
Gambheer Singh
Independent Director
Manoj Manohar Pande
Independent Director
Durgesh Nandini Tiwari
Independent Director
Narayanan Thirupathy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J S Amitabh
Director (Finance)
Harsh Baweja
Reports by REC Ltd
Summary
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is a Government Company engaged in extending financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Power utilities/State Power Departments and Private sector for all segments of Power infrastructure. The company is engaged in the financing and promotion of transmission, distribution and generation projects throughout India. Their main objective is to finance and promote rural electrification projects all over the country. They provide financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Government Departments and Rural Electric Cooperatives for rural electrification projects sponsored by them. The company provides loan assistance to SEBs/State Power Utilities for investments in rural electrification schemes through its extensive network of 23 offices across the country. The Project Offices in the States coordinate the programmes of RECs financing with the concerned SEBs/State Power Utilities and facilitate in formulation of schemes, loan sanction and disbursement and implementation of schemes by the concerned SEBs/ State Power Utilities.The company assists clients in formulating and implementing a broad array of power projects and finance those projects. Their clients primarily include Indian public sector power utilities at the central and state levels and private sector power utilities. Their primary financial product is project-based long-term loa
The REC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹513.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of REC Ltd is ₹135321.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of REC Ltd is 9.62 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a REC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of REC Ltd is ₹408.3 and ₹654 as of 06 Jan ‘25
REC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.07%, 3 Years at 74.37%, 1 Year at 27.03%, 6 Month at -4.31%, 3 Month at 0.07% and 1 Month at -0.31%.
