Summary

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is a Government Company engaged in extending financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Power utilities/State Power Departments and Private sector for all segments of Power infrastructure. The company is engaged in the financing and promotion of transmission, distribution and generation projects throughout India. Their main objective is to finance and promote rural electrification projects all over the country. They provide financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Government Departments and Rural Electric Cooperatives for rural electrification projects sponsored by them. The company provides loan assistance to SEBs/State Power Utilities for investments in rural electrification schemes through its extensive network of 23 offices across the country. The Project Offices in the States coordinate the programmes of RECs financing with the concerned SEBs/State Power Utilities and facilitate in formulation of schemes, loan sanction and disbursement and implementation of schemes by the concerned SEBs/ State Power Utilities.The company assists clients in formulating and implementing a broad array of power projects and finance those projects. Their clients primarily include Indian public sector power utilities at the central and state levels and private sector power utilities. Their primary financial product is project-based long-term loa

