REC Ltd Board Meeting

478.65
(0.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

REC Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 24, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 6, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 30, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation on Board Meeting- Updates In furtherance of our earlier intimation letter dated July 18 , 2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Di sclosure Requirements) Regulation s, 2015 , this is to inform that the Board of Directors ofREC Limited in its Board meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, will also consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 , ifany (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 27, 2024. Declaration of interim dividend @: 3.50 / - (Rupees Three and Paise Fifty on ly) per equity share of ~IO / - each for the financial year 2024-25. Further. the re cord date for the said interim dividend is Friday. August 9, 2024 and the said interim dividend sha ll be paidl dispatched on or before August 23,2024 to th ose shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furni shed by the depository(ies) as on the cl ose of business hours on August 9,2024 in respect of shares held in electronic fo rm; and (b) as members in th e register of members on A ugust 9, 2024 in respect of physical shares . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors ofREC Limited in its meeting held on June 29, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved incorporation of two project-specific special purpose vehicles, as wholly owned subsidiary companies of REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary ofREC Limited), for the purpose of selection of Bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to establish following two Interstate Transmission Systems projects allocated by Ministry of Power, Government of India, through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process. 1. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part A 2. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part B
Board Meeting31 May 202428 May 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising through private placement subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated April 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for approval of market borrowing programme of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. REC LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board Meeting to be held on 16/03/2024 has been revised to 19/03/2024 Postponement of Board Meeting scheduled on March 16, 2024 to March 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 19, 2024 Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

REC Ltd: Related News

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

18 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC Limited

REC secures $500 million via 5-year bond sale

REC secures $500 million via 5-year bond sale

24 Sep 2024|12:58 PM

The REC bond was priced at 4.78%, compared to 5.62% when the company raised $750 million through a five-year bond sale in April of last year.

REC Stock Jumps 3% on Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore MoU Bonanza

REC Stock Jumps 3% on Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore MoU Bonanza

18 Sep 2024|01:06 PM

According to the announcement, further negotiations are taking place about financing green energy corridors, wind turbine production, and the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

REC Forms New Subsidiary for Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

REC Forms New Subsidiary for Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

16 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The subsidiary was incorporated on August 14, 2024, under REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd.

REC Secures ¥31.96 Billion Through Five-Year Green Loan

REC Secures ¥31.96 Billion Through Five-Year Green Loan

11 Jul 2024|10:12 AM

According to REC, the loan—which is worth $200 million—will be used to fund green projects that qualify in India.

