Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 6, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation on Board Meeting- Updates In furtherance of our earlier intimation letter dated July 18 , 2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Di sclosure Requirements) Regulation s, 2015 , this is to inform that the Board of Directors ofREC Limited in its Board meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, will also consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 , ifany (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 27, 2024. Declaration of interim dividend @: 3.50 / - (Rupees Three and Paise Fifty on ly) per equity share of ~IO / - each for the financial year 2024-25. Further. the re cord date for the said interim dividend is Friday. August 9, 2024 and the said interim dividend sha ll be paidl dispatched on or before August 23,2024 to th ose shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furni shed by the depository(ies) as on the cl ose of business hours on August 9,2024 in respect of shares held in electronic fo rm; and (b) as members in th e register of members on A ugust 9, 2024 in respect of physical shares . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors ofREC Limited in its meeting held on June 29, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved incorporation of two project-specific special purpose vehicles, as wholly owned subsidiary companies of REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary ofREC Limited), for the purpose of selection of Bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to establish following two Interstate Transmission Systems projects allocated by Ministry of Power, Government of India, through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process. 1. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part A 2. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part B

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 28 May 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising through private placement subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated April 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for approval of market borrowing programme of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. REC LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

REC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board Meeting to be held on 16/03/2024 has been revised to 19/03/2024 Postponement of Board Meeting scheduled on March 16, 2024 to March 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 19, 2024 Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024