REC Ltd Key Ratios

488.2
(1.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

42.42

25.18

22.54

31.97

Dividend per share

12.71

11

9.15

9.65

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

221.59

179.22

165

170.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.32

2.64

4.16

4.24

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.44

0.37

0.56

0.79

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

7.45

7.97

6.2

4.84

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

18 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC Limited

Read More
REC secures $500 million via 5-year bond sale

24 Sep 2024|12:58 PM

The REC bond was priced at 4.78%, compared to 5.62% when the company raised $750 million through a five-year bond sale in April of last year.

Read More
REC Stock Jumps 3% on Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore MoU Bonanza

18 Sep 2024|01:06 PM

According to the announcement, further negotiations are taking place about financing green energy corridors, wind turbine production, and the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More
REC Forms New Subsidiary for Rajasthan Power Transmission Project

16 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The subsidiary was incorporated on August 14, 2024, under REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd.

Read More
REC Secures ¥31.96 Billion Through Five-Year Green Loan

11 Jul 2024|10:12 AM

According to REC, the loan—which is worth $200 million—will be used to fund green projects that qualify in India.

Read More

