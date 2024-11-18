Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,182.1
|33.03
|4,49,456.43
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,680.65
|174.37
|2,70,889.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
146.19
|28.71
|1,86,879.64
|1,612.65
|1.05
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
279
|333.43
|1,75,827.14
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
433.45
|9.2
|1,43,587.43
|4,370.44
|3.1
|13,206.57
|260.36
In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC LimitedRead More
The REC bond was priced at 4.78%, compared to 5.62% when the company raised $750 million through a five-year bond sale in April of last year.Read More
According to the announcement, further negotiations are taking place about financing green energy corridors, wind turbine production, and the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was incorporated on August 14, 2024, under REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd.Read More
According to REC, the loan—which is worth $200 million—will be used to fund green projects that qualify in India.Read More
