Top Stocks for Today - 5th June 2025

5 Jun 2025 , 07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The PSU has refuted media claims of its negotiations with General Atlantic (GE) over the local production of GE414 engines have been cancelled. The business called such reports factually incorrect and misleading. 

REC: The Maharatna PSU announced that it has received approval from its board of directors to raise up to ₹1.55 Lakh Crore via the private placement of bonds or debentures. The company plans to execute the fundraising in multiple tranches. Additionally, this is subject to approval from shareholders in the ensuing general meeting.

Gland Pharma: The business announced that its material arm Cenexi has received a final inspection report from France’s drug regulator, Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM). The regulator observed 11 instances related to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance. The inspection was carried out at the company’s manufacturing facility situated in Fontenay.

Vedanta: The business announced that it has expanded its renewable energy power capacity to 1.03 GW and is planning to achieve 2.5 GW green energy by 2030. The company has increased its renewable energy round-the-clock equivalent power capacity to 1.03 GW through execution of delivery agreements.

PowerGrid: The state-owned business announced that it has acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited (MPTL). The aggregate transaction value for this deal was ₹8.53 Crore. The company has acquired 10,000 equity shares under this deal.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

