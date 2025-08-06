Britannia Industries Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps 3% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Ltd registered a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹520 Crore, missing estimates. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company posted a net profit of ₹504.9 Crore. The street estimates pegged a net profit of ₹566 Crore.
The FMCG business announced that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 8.8% to ₹4,622 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted a revenue of ₹4,250.60 Crore.
The company announced an operating EBITDA of ₹757 Crore, registering a marginal growth of 0.50%. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹753.70 Crore.
The company posted an EBITDA margin of 16.40% in Q1FY26 against 17.70% in Q1FY25.
Furthermore, Britannia posted consolidated sales of ₹4,535 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025, recording a 9.80% y-o-y growth against the previous comparable period.
The company said that as it moves forward this year, it lays strong emphasis on maintaining a healthy growth momentum while saving up its margins in the middle of an increasingly competitive landscape throughout various categories.
