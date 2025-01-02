iifl-logo-icon 1
Gold News

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,660.25 an ounce, just above the two-week low that was reached on Thursday. Bullion had gained roughly 1.5% so far this week.

Gold Soars to Start 2025 Amid Fed Focus

2 Jan 2025|10:30 AM

Gold Prices Rise Amid Global Uncertainty

30 Dec 2024|11:00 AM

Gold Prices Climb This Week

27 Dec 2024|09:44 AM

Gold Edges Up on Holiday Trading

26 Dec 2024|10:42 AM

Gold Steady Ahead of Holidays

24 Dec 2024|10:33 AM

Gold Prices Steady in Quiet Trade

23 Dec 2024|10:00 AM

Gold Set for Weekly Loss as US Data Awaited

20 Dec 2024|09:48 AM

Gold Plunges on Fed's Hawkish Signal

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
