iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Hits 11-Week High Amid Trump Policy Uncertainty

22 Jan 2025 , 10:23 AM

A lower dollar and increased demand for safe haven assets due to uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy helped gold prices rise to a new 11-week high on Wednesday.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,748.58 an ounce, having earlier in the day reached its highest level since Nov. 5. At $2,763.40, U.S. gold futures increased 0.1%.

The dollar fell Monday as Trump refrained from enacting trade restrictions on his first day in office.

Foreign buyers find gold more appealing when the dollar declines. In times of economic and geopolitical turmoil, gold is regarded as a secure investment.

Trump declared that his government was considering enacting a 10% tax on Chinese imports on February 1 and threatened to impose tariffs on the European Union.

If Trump’s inflationary policies cause the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer, gold’s allure as an inflation hedge might be lessened.

The Fed will meet next week with one eye on new Trump administration plans and another on a bond market that has increased borrowing costs even as U.S. central bankers have been lowering interest rates, following two years of success on inflation and surprisingly sustained economic growth.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • Trump
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|01:29 PM
RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|11:30 AM
Oil Prices Steady Amid Discussions on Trump 2.0 Policy Proposals

Oil Prices Steady Amid Discussions on Trump 2.0 Policy Proposals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|10:40 AM
Traders Weigh Trump’s Tariff Plans as Dollar Weakens

Traders Weigh Trump’s Tariff Plans as Dollar Weakens

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|10:26 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.