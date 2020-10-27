Table of Content
Currently, Indian retail investors are looking beyond traditional investment assets like gold and real estate. However, since 2016, the stock market has provided greater returns than gold and real estate. Demat accounts – i.e., Dematerialized Accounts – make it very convenient to electronically trade stocks and help investors buy and sell stocks quickly.
Initially, one may open multiple Demat accounts for various purposes such as evaluating brokers or experimenting with strategies. If you hold more than one Demat account, it is important to learn how to transfer shares from one Demat account to another.
There are primarily two reasons why you may need to transfer shares from one Demat account to another Demat account; to consolidate or distribute shares or for change in brokerage services.
In the beginning, people like to experience the interface and services of different brokers. However, this makes it difficult to keep a track of them all. Later, they select a broker that best aligns with their financial goals and investment strategies, and carries out all future transactions through them. At such a time, it is recommended to move shares from the non-active Demat accounts to the active ones to keep your assets together for better management and improved investments over time.
By docking shares in a single Demat account, you can get a 360° view of your investments and their performance. This also helps in saving overhead costs like annual maintenance fees. Alternatively, one might want to distribute their shares amongst other Demat accounts if the need arises for plans like a child’s education or retirement. You may also need to distribute your shares to separate long-term and short-term investments.
There are two different types of brokers in India: discount brokers, and full-service brokers. Discount brokers charge very little fees and provide the minimal service of facilitating the buying and selling of shares. Full-service brokers charge higher fees but provide more resources like personalized recommendations, real-time market research, industry analysis, etc. Whenever you wish to switch from one type of broker to another; to save on brokerage by hiring discount brokers or to avail the expertise of full-service brokers, you will need to transfer your shares from one Demat account to another.
When you transfer shares from one Demat account to another, the following participants are involved in the process:
There are two types of depositories in India that are authorized to hold the shares of the account holders – NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited). The type of transfer of shares from one Demat account to another depends on whether both the Demat accounts are in the same depository or not.
There are two methods—online and offline—for moving shares between Demat accounts. Although the manual option is more common, the online procedure is gradually gaining momentum. The process differs somewhat for each method.
You can transfer your shares manually if the online method appears too complicated.
When making an intra-depository or off-market transfer, the account holder must use a debit instruction slip or a DIS booklet given by their depository participant (DP). In the case of an intra-depository transfer, follow the process below:
Within three to five business days, the new broker will receive the shares from the current broker, who will transfer the necessary shares from the old Demat account. The existing broker may charge a fee for this process, which varies from broker to broker.
The account holder must visit the CDSL website and register for an account. Then, you must send the form to the DP. After the DP has finished the verification procedure, the account holder can make further transfers. Follow these steps to complete the transfer of shares:
This mode of transfer involves filling out physical forms. If the two Demat accounts in question are in the same depository, then the shares do not circulate back in the market. This is called off-market, or Intra-depository transfer. If the two Demat accounts are in separate depositories, then the transfer is called an Inter-depository market. An account holder needs to follow the following steps to carry out these transfers:
That’s it. The broker will process the transfer in 3 to 5 days.
People also have the option to transfer shares from one Demat account to another online. Follow the steps given below to transfer your shares from one account to another from the comfort of your home:
The benefits of transferring shares from one Demat account to another Demat account are two-fold. First, it helps consolidate all shares into a single account. In the long run, handling multiple Demat accounts can become cumbersome. By consolidating shares, you can view all your holdings in one place and manage them better. Second, It can help you save costs like annual maintenance fees.
The maximum time taken for a transfer of shares from one Demat account to another should ideally be 3-4 hours. This is also dependent on whether the transfer is Inter-repository or Intra-repository. If you are transferring within the same repository, the time taken should be much lesser, ideally 30 minutes or less. However, for transfer from one repository to another, i.e. CDSL to NSDL or NSDL to CDSL, the shares may take up to 3-4 hours to transfer.
When transferring shares between one’s Demat accounts, there is no tax levied. This is because there is no transfer of ownership. However, if any income is earned from this transfer, it will be treated as small-term capital gains or long-term capital gains.
If this income is held for 12 months or more, it is treated as long-term capital gain and will be taxed at 10%. If the period of holding is less than 12 months, it shall be treated as short-term capital gains, and a tax of 15% is levied on such income. However, if the long-term capital gain is up to ₹10,00,000 is exempted from capital gain tax. The transfer of shares from your account to yourself does not affect your overall tax obligations.
Even when you are transferring shares to another person’s Demat account, it does not attract tax obligations as long as it is genuine and is backed by a genuine gift deed. This is to maintain an audit trail of the transfer. Section 47 of the Gift Tax Act has provisions for ‘gifts’ to be excluded from ‘transfer’ which makes giving shares as gifts despite them being capital assets, non-taxable.
It is important to note that shares transferred to another person are taxable in the hands of the recipient if the fair market value of the asset transferred is more than ₹50,000, under section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act.
In most cases, investors start with multiple Demat accounts until they have chosen a broker or strategy that delivers the best results, facilitated by a Demat app. This makes it important for every investor to know how to transfer shares from one Demat account to another.
The transferring of shares from one account to another is a simple and easy process, once you have the above steps down pat. According to the type of transfer, i.e. intra-repository or inter-repository, it may take up to 3-4 hours. While transferring to one’s account does not have any tax implications, transferring shares to another person’s Demat account may attract taxation.
Ans. To transfer your shares in CDSL online, follow these steps:
Ans. To transfer shares through NSDL online, you need to register first. To do so, visit the NSDL website and open the registration link and fill out the form. Obtain a printed copy of the form and present it to your broker. The broker will then verify your details with the repository and once verified, you shall receive login credentials on your email address. You can use these details to login on to NSDL and transfer shares.
Ans. An investor is legally allowed to open two or more Demat accounts as long as all the accounts are opened against a single PAN. Whenever you buy a security through a Demat account, it is attributed to the PAN linked to the account. Therefore, you should link your PAN to every Demat account you open.
