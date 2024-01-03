iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

What Does Capital Mean In Business?

Table of Content

Capital serves as a fundamental concept in the oeuvre of business. It serves as a lifeline of business that constantly provides fuel to economic activity and ensures growth. It may have various forms, but it is the very foundation on which a business stands and operates.

For any aspiring entrepreneur, it is essential to secure a deep understanding of the concept of capital. Here is a detailed explanation that will help one to understand the concept, forms, and significance of capital in business.

Sapna aapka. Business Loan Humara

Apply Now

What Is Capital In The Context Of Business?

In the context of business, capital refers to the financial as well as non-financial assets and resources that are used by a business organization for funding its operations, as well as various investments.

Capital is also essential for the potential growth of the business. Business capital may be in the form of cash, equipment, or machinery, among many others.

After learning capital meaning in business, it is essential to gain knowledge about the various forms of capital, each of which serves a specific purpose in business; let’s look at these forms:

Financial Capital:

This is one of the most common forms that is referred to as money and involves funds in a bank account, cash in hand, and other forms of liquid assets of a company.

Physical Capital:

This involves all the tangible assets like real estate, machinery, and equipment that are used by businesses for producing goods and services.

Working Capital:

Working capital can be understood as the difference between the current liabilities of a company and its current assets. This helps in measuring the ability of the company to meet its financial obligation and manage daily business operations.

Venture Capital:

This is a specialized financial capital that is provided by investors to early-stage companies or startups in exchange for the ownership of equities.

Human Capital:

Human capital is the set of knowledge, expertise, and skills of the workforce of a company. This is an intangible form of capital but is essential for efficiency and productivity.

Intellectual Capital:

These assets include all the intangible assets a business possesses, like trademarks, proprietary technology, copyrights, and patents.

Sapna aapka. Business Loan Humara

Apply Now

Conclusion

A thorough understanding and management of these different forms of capital is crucial for the sustenance and smooth running of business.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.