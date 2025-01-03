Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
42359.4Low
42559.4High
42178.4Low
43381.4High
42059.4Low
45072.9High
37126Low
45082.4High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
3
Bearish Moving Average
13
5 Day
42656.4
10 Day
42906
12 Day
42999.4
20 Day
43262.4
PIVOT
First Resistance
42841.07
First Support
42084.07
Second Resistance
43266.73
Second Support
41752.73
Third Resistance
43598.07
Third Support
41327.07
RSI
35.14
MACD Single Line
-204.70
MFI
-
MACD
-352.57
First Resistance
42841.07
Second Resistance
43266.73
Third Resistance
43598.07
First Support
42084.07
Second Support
41752.73
Third Support
41327.07
RSI
35.14
MFI
-
MACD Single Line
-204.70
MACD
-352.57
