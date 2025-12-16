iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 16th December 2025

15 Dec 2025 , 11:35 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCL Technologies: The business said that it has expanded its digital transformation collaboration with Aurobay Technologies to support global growth. It will manage SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM and integration services in Sweden and China.

Can Fin Homes: The company said that it has received board approval for an interim dividend of ₹7 per share. Further, the company announced that it has re-appointed Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO. His appointment is subject to RBI approval. It further stated that it has fixed December 19, 2025 as the record date.

Intellect Design Arena: The business said that it has entered into a partnership with 35 Canadian credit unions across eight provinces. This shall cover $13 Billion in assets for enhancement of digital capabilities across onboarding, accounts, payments, and member services.

Zydus Lifesciences: The business reported that its US subsidiary Sentyl Therapeutics’ NDA for Menkes disease therapy CUTX-101 has been accepted by the FDA. The new PDUFA is dated January 14, 2026.

KNR Constructions: The company informed that it has received an income-tax demand of ₹72.03 Crore for AY 2007-08. It further said that it is planning to appeal before the Telangana High Court. However, this shall have no material impact for the company.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top stocks Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|04:04 PM
RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:09 PM
Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:07 PM
Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|01:11 PM
Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.