Top Stocks for Today - 16th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCL Technologies: The business said that it has expanded its digital transformation collaboration with Aurobay Technologies to support global growth. It will manage SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM and integration services in Sweden and China.

Can Fin Homes: The company said that it has received board approval for an interim dividend of ₹7 per share. Further, the company announced that it has re-appointed Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO. His appointment is subject to RBI approval. It further stated that it has fixed December 19, 2025 as the record date.

Intellect Design Arena: The business said that it has entered into a partnership with 35 Canadian credit unions across eight provinces. This shall cover $13 Billion in assets for enhancement of digital capabilities across onboarding, accounts, payments, and member services.

Zydus Lifesciences: The business reported that its US subsidiary Sentyl Therapeutics’ NDA for Menkes disease therapy CUTX-101 has been accepted by the FDA. The new PDUFA is dated January 14, 2026.

KNR Constructions: The company informed that it has received an income-tax demand of ₹72.03 Crore for AY 2007-08. It further said that it is planning to appeal before the Telangana High Court. However, this shall have no material impact for the company.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com