Intellect Design Arena Ltd Share Price

934.05
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

  • Open974.45
  • Day's High981.6
  • 52 Wk High1,199
  • Prev. Close972.8
  • Day's Low922.55
  • 52 Wk Low 693
  • Turnover (lac)3,210.32
  • P/E84.65
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value131.88
  • EPS11.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,949.86
  • Div. Yield0.35
Intellect Design Arena Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

974.45

Prev. Close

972.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3,210.32

Day's High

981.6

Day's Low

922.55

52 Week's High

1,199

52 Week's Low

693

Book Value

131.88

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,949.86

P/E

84.65

EPS

11.5

Divi. Yield

0.35

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Intellect Design Arena Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Intellect Design Arena Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.05%

Non-Promoter- 33.54%

Institutions: 33.54%

Non-Institutions: 36.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Intellect Design Arena Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

68.41

67.86

67.28

66.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,689.02

1,477.42

1,388.12

1,119.6

Net Worth

1,757.43

1,545.28

1,455.4

1,186.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,255

1,003.22

741.33

671.47

yoy growth (%)

25.09

35.32

10.4

29.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-558.24

-493.76

-461.66

-470.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

264.37

222.57

-24.8

35.05

Depreciation

-69.03

-50.01

-48.56

-25.13

Tax paid

-62.29

-15.32

-11.52

-2.2

Working capital

-88.66

-73.89

212.27

0.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.09

35.32

10.4

29.88

Op profit growth

13.34

1,497.14

-61.07

-178.16

EBIT growth

16.19

-2,655.55

-118.45

-206.92

Net profit growth

-2.49

-762.65

-195.21

-158.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,506.44

2,231.25

1,878.19

1,497.46

1,346.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,506.44

2,231.25

1,878.19

1,497.46

1,346.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.68

52.89

42.95

21.16

38.22

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Jain

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V V Naresh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Andrew Ralph England

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijaya Sampath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhay Gupta

Independent Director

AMBRISH PANDEY JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Summary

Summary

Intellect Design Arena Limited (formerly known as Fin Tech Grid Limited) was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in April 18th, 2011 and has its registered office in Chennai. The Company has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development. The Company has 23 (13 direct, and 10 step down) subsidiary companies and 3 Associate Companies for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2018.On 18th March 2014, the Board of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited (then called Polaris Financial Technology Limited) approved a Scheme of Demerger through which its product business would get divested into its Company. The Scheme, after receiving regulatory clearances and shareholders endorsement, was approved by the Madras High Court vide its Order dated 15th September 2014 with an effective date of 1st April 2014. The Company took necessary steps to give effect to the Order, including allotment of shares and formation of a Board of Directors, followed by listing in the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange on 18th December 2014.During the year 2016, M/s Intellect Payments Limited and M/s Intellect India Limited have been incorporated as direct subsidiaries of Intellect Design Arena Limited. In 2016-17, the Company commenced the Intellect iGTB - Oxford Leadership programme.
Company FAQs

What is the Intellect Design Arena Ltd share price today?

The Intellect Design Arena Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹934.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is ₹12949.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is 84.65 and 7.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intellect Design Arena Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is ₹693 and ₹1199 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Intellect Design Arena Ltd?

Intellect Design Arena Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.60%, 3 Years at 9.57%, 1 Year at 17.66%, 6 Month at -11.00%, 3 Month at 9.64% and 1 Month at 28.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Intellect Design Arena Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.05 %
Institutions - 33.54 %
Public - 36.41 %

