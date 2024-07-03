Summary

Intellect Design Arena Limited (formerly known as Fin Tech Grid Limited) was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in April 18th, 2011 and has its registered office in Chennai. The Company has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development. The Company has 23 (13 direct, and 10 step down) subsidiary companies and 3 Associate Companies for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2018.On 18th March 2014, the Board of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited (then called Polaris Financial Technology Limited) approved a Scheme of Demerger through which its product business would get divested into its Company. The Scheme, after receiving regulatory clearances and shareholders endorsement, was approved by the Madras High Court vide its Order dated 15th September 2014 with an effective date of 1st April 2014. The Company took necessary steps to give effect to the Order, including allotment of shares and formation of a Board of Directors, followed by listing in the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange on 18th December 2014.During the year 2016, M/s Intellect Payments Limited and M/s Intellect India Limited have been incorporated as direct subsidiaries of Intellect Design Arena Limited. In 2016-17, the Company commenced the Intellect iGTB - Oxford Leadership programme. It commenced desig

