SectorIT - Software
Open₹974.45
Prev. Close₹972.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,210.32
Day's High₹981.6
Day's Low₹922.55
52 Week's High₹1,199
52 Week's Low₹693
Book Value₹131.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,949.86
P/E84.65
EPS11.5
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.41
67.86
67.28
66.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,689.02
1,477.42
1,388.12
1,119.6
Net Worth
1,757.43
1,545.28
1,455.4
1,186.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,255
1,003.22
741.33
671.47
yoy growth (%)
25.09
35.32
10.4
29.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-558.24
-493.76
-461.66
-470.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
264.37
222.57
-24.8
35.05
Depreciation
-69.03
-50.01
-48.56
-25.13
Tax paid
-62.29
-15.32
-11.52
-2.2
Working capital
-88.66
-73.89
212.27
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.09
35.32
10.4
29.88
Op profit growth
13.34
1,497.14
-61.07
-178.16
EBIT growth
16.19
-2,655.55
-118.45
-206.92
Net profit growth
-2.49
-762.65
-195.21
-158.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,506.44
2,231.25
1,878.19
1,497.46
1,346.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,506.44
2,231.25
1,878.19
1,497.46
1,346.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.68
52.89
42.95
21.16
38.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Jain
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V V Naresh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Andrew Ralph England
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijaya Sampath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhay Gupta
Independent Director
AMBRISH PANDEY JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Intellect Design Arena Ltd
Summary
Intellect Design Arena Limited (formerly known as Fin Tech Grid Limited) was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in April 18th, 2011 and has its registered office in Chennai. The Company has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development. The Company has 23 (13 direct, and 10 step down) subsidiary companies and 3 Associate Companies for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2018.On 18th March 2014, the Board of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited (then called Polaris Financial Technology Limited) approved a Scheme of Demerger through which its product business would get divested into its Company. The Scheme, after receiving regulatory clearances and shareholders endorsement, was approved by the Madras High Court vide its Order dated 15th September 2014 with an effective date of 1st April 2014. The Company took necessary steps to give effect to the Order, including allotment of shares and formation of a Board of Directors, followed by listing in the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange on 18th December 2014.During the year 2016, M/s Intellect Payments Limited and M/s Intellect India Limited have been incorporated as direct subsidiaries of Intellect Design Arena Limited. In 2016-17, the Company commenced the Intellect iGTB - Oxford Leadership programme. It commenced desig
The Intellect Design Arena Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹934.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is ₹12949.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is 84.65 and 7.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intellect Design Arena Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd is ₹693 and ₹1199 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Intellect Design Arena Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.60%, 3 Years at 9.57%, 1 Year at 17.66%, 6 Month at -11.00%, 3 Month at 9.64% and 1 Month at 28.03%.
