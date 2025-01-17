Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.42
11.17
23.87
19.01
Op profit growth
33.04
400.89
-2.13
-391.89
EBIT growth
42.71
925.79
-60.91
-589.72
Net profit growth
32.84
1,543.22
-65.77
-308.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.13
23.69
5.25
6.65
EBIT margin
22.09
19.41
2.1
6.67
Net profit margin
18.58
17.54
1.18
4.29
RoCE
23.64
19.65
2.35
7.79
RoNW
5.45
5.38
0.43
1.66
RoA
4.97
4.44
0.33
1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.04
19.9
1.33
4.52
Dividend per share
2.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
18.69
13.99
-4
1.6
Book value per share
134.42
104.74
78.96
63.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.38
37.16
41.12
36.47
P/CEPS
50.68
52.86
-13.66
102.48
P/B
7.04
7.06
0.69
2.58
EV/EBIDTA
24.6
26.57
9.42
21.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.27
-9.03
-46.35
-11.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.13
57.45
71.25
74.86
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-54.92
-59.83
-46.75
-39.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-97.16
-31.69
-1.63
-5.24
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.05
0.18
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.29
-0.19
2.73
0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.95
-53.96
-60.29
-70.55
Other costs
-25.91
-22.34
-34.44
-22.78
