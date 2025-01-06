Intellect Design Arena Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
264.37
222.57
-24.8
35.05
Depreciation
-69.03
-50.01
-48.56
-25.13
Tax paid
-62.29
-15.32
-11.52
-2.2
Working capital
-88.66
-73.89
212.27
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
44.38
83.34
127.37
8.44
Capital expenditure
76.96
75.67
315.66
-156.88
Free cash flow
121.34
159.01
443.03
-148.43
Equity raised
2,306.42
1,739.57
1,501.19
1,092.4
Investing
305.96
79.94
-18.67
-62.46
Financing
-26.45
-187.29
401.07
11.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,707.28
1,791.24
2,326.63
892.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.