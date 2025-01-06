iifl-logo-icon 1
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Cash Flow Statement

901.9
(-7.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Intellect Design FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

264.37

222.57

-24.8

35.05

Depreciation

-69.03

-50.01

-48.56

-25.13

Tax paid

-62.29

-15.32

-11.52

-2.2

Working capital

-88.66

-73.89

212.27

0.73

Other operating items

Operating

44.38

83.34

127.37

8.44

Capital expenditure

76.96

75.67

315.66

-156.88

Free cash flow

121.34

159.01

443.03

-148.43

Equity raised

2,306.42

1,739.57

1,501.19

1,092.4

Investing

305.96

79.94

-18.67

-62.46

Financing

-26.45

-187.29

401.07

11.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,707.28

1,791.24

2,326.63

892.81

