Intellect Design Arena Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.41
67.86
67.28
66.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,689.02
1,477.42
1,388.12
1,119.6
Net Worth
1,757.43
1,545.28
1,455.4
1,186.09
Minority Interest
Debt
8.19
12.34
6.08
51.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
111
112.83
103.69
74.4
Total Liabilities
1,876.62
1,670.45
1,565.17
1,311.88
Fixed Assets
596.4
564.2
492.37
460.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
526.9
443.26
495.88
189.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
70.11
119.74
138.95
138.62
Networking Capital
614.72
494.46
358.41
470.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
354.5
411.59
312.24
367.04
Debtor Days
90.81
133.53
Other Current Assets
1,199.6
885.03
746.44
602.91
Sundry Creditors
-381.6
-342.68
-293.96
-172.64
Creditor Days
85.49
62.81
Other Current Liabilities
-557.78
-459.48
-406.31
-326.96
Cash
68.49
48.78
79.55
52.13
Total Assets
1,876.62
1,670.44
1,565.16
1,311.87
