|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,255
1,003.22
741.33
671.47
yoy growth (%)
25.09
35.32
10.4
29.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-558.24
-493.76
-461.66
-470.21
As % of sales
44.48
49.21
62.27
70.02
Other costs
-396.73
-244.75
-263.09
-158.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.61
24.39
35.48
23.63
Operating profit
300.02
264.71
16.57
42.58
OPM
23.9
26.38
2.23
6.34
Depreciation
-69.03
-50.01
-48.56
-25.13
Interest expense
-2.96
-7.49
-15.8
-13.73
Other income
36.34
15.38
22.98
31.33
Profit before tax
264.37
222.57
-24.8
35.05
Taxes
-62.29
-15.32
-11.52
-2.2
Tax rate
-23.56
-6.88
46.46
-6.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
202.08
207.25
-36.33
32.84
Exceptional items
0
0
5.05
0
Net profit
202.08
207.25
-31.27
32.84
yoy growth (%)
-2.49
-762.65
-195.21
-158.5
NPM
16.1
20.65
-4.21
4.89
