Intellect Design Arena Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

967.95
(7.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:14:59 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,255

1,003.22

741.33

671.47

yoy growth (%)

25.09

35.32

10.4

29.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-558.24

-493.76

-461.66

-470.21

As % of sales

44.48

49.21

62.27

70.02

Other costs

-396.73

-244.75

-263.09

-158.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.61

24.39

35.48

23.63

Operating profit

300.02

264.71

16.57

42.58

OPM

23.9

26.38

2.23

6.34

Depreciation

-69.03

-50.01

-48.56

-25.13

Interest expense

-2.96

-7.49

-15.8

-13.73

Other income

36.34

15.38

22.98

31.33

Profit before tax

264.37

222.57

-24.8

35.05

Taxes

-62.29

-15.32

-11.52

-2.2

Tax rate

-23.56

-6.88

46.46

-6.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

202.08

207.25

-36.33

32.84

Exceptional items

0

0

5.05

0

Net profit

202.08

207.25

-31.27

32.84

yoy growth (%)

-2.49

-762.65

-195.21

-158.5

NPM

16.1

20.65

-4.21

4.89

