Apollo Tyres Ltd Share Price

503.6
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open511.5
  • Day's High513.5
  • 52 Wk High584.9
  • Prev. Close511.95
  • Day's Low502.85
  • 52 Wk Low 429
  • Turnover (lac)1,828.49
  • P/E34.92
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value169.94
  • EPS14.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,983.68
  • Div. Yield1.17
View All Historical Data
  • Open535.3
  • Day's High540.85
  • Spot537.2
  • Prev. Close535.3
  • Day's Low530.45
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,700
  • OI(Chg %)-1,75,100 (-4.98%)
  • Roll Over%4.84
  • Roll Cost0.44
  • Traded Vol.56,66,100 (-18.96%)
View More Futures

Apollo Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

511.5

Prev. Close

511.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,828.49

Day's High

513.5

Day's Low

502.85

52 Week's High

584.9

52 Week's Low

429

Book Value

169.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,983.68

P/E

34.92

EPS

14.66

Divi. Yield

1.17

Apollo Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

Apollo Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Apollo Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.41%

Indian: 36.93%

Non-Promoter- 41.67%

Institutions: 41.67%

Non-Institutions: 20.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apollo Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.51

63.51

63.51

63.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,375.91

9,536.81

9,454.96

9,409.05

Net Worth

10,439.42

9,600.32

9,518.47

9,472.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,649.4

11,733.4

11,062.02

10,299.69

yoy growth (%)

24.85

6.06

7.4

15.28

Raw materials

-9,991.91

-6,940.06

-6,837.5

-6,545.45

As % of sales

68.2

59.14

61.81

63.54

Employee costs

-1,024.01

-910.9

-826.11

-709.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

351.62

1,063.05

581.38

867.31

Depreciation

-823.91

-713.37

-620.7

-364.38

Tax paid

-89.28

-329.21

-72.76

-244.92

Working capital

-1,287.24

1,224.37

-1,136.49

256.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.85

6.06

7.4

15.28

Op profit growth

-29.66

46.05

11.66

-6.01

EBIT growth

-49.13

78.72

-19.68

-14.43

Net profit growth

-63.88

42.11

-18.27

-22.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25,377.72

24,568.13

20,947.58

17,397

16,096.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,377.72

24,568.13

20,947.58

17,397

16,096.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

253.7

Other Income

153.93

63.91

123.58

129.41

23.68

View Annually Results

Apollo Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apollo Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Onkar S Kanwar

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Neeraj Kanwar

Non Executive Director

Sunam Sarkar

Independent Director

Vikram S Mehta

Independent Director

Akshay Chudasama

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seema Thapar

Independent Director

Vinod Rai.

Non Executive Director

Francesco Gori

Independent Director

Francesco Crispino

Non Executive Director

Vishal Mahadevia

Independent Director

Lakshmi Puri

Independent Director

Jaimini Bhagwati

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Kumar

Independent Director

SUMIT DAYAL

Independent Director

Berjis M Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Tyres Ltd

Summary

Apollo Tyres Ltd is the leading tyre manufacturing company in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automobile tyres and tubes. Its largest operations are in India and comprises five tyre manufacturing plants, two located in Cochin and one each at Vadodara, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh and various sales and marketing offices spread across the country. It also has sales and marketing subsidiaries in Middle East, Africa and ASEAN region. Outside India, the company has a manufacturing facility each in The Netherlands and Hungary. The company was incorporated on September 28, 1972. It started production with its first manufacturing plant in at Perambra in Kerala. In the year 1991, the company commissioned their second plant at Limda in Gujarat. In the year 1995, they acquired Premier Tyres at Kalamassery in Kerala. In the year 1996, exclusive tubes plant commissioned in Ranjangoan in Maharashtra and in the year 2000, they established exclusive radial capacity in Limda.On November 17, 2003, the company entered into an strategic alliance Michelin, France for setting up a joint venture company namely Michelin Apollo Tyres Pvt Ltd for producing dual branded truck & bus radial tyres in India. In the year 2004, they produced Indias first H-speed rated tubeless passenger car radial tyres. Also they increased the production capacity of Automobile Tyres and Automobiles Tubes by 1283560 Nos and 414000 Nos respectively and in the next year, they further increased the prod
Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Tyres Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹503.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd is ₹31983.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Tyres Ltd is 34.92 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Tyres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Tyres Ltd is ₹429 and ₹584.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Tyres Ltd?

Apollo Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.39%, 3 Years at 32.34%, 1 Year at 11.84%, 6 Month at -4.27%, 3 Month at -2.63% and 1 Month at -1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Tyres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Tyres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.36 %
Institutions - 41.68 %
Public - 20.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

