SectorTyres
Open₹511.5
Prev. Close₹511.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,828.49
Day's High₹513.5
Day's Low₹502.85
52 Week's High₹584.9
52 Week's Low₹429
Book Value₹169.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,983.68
P/E34.92
EPS14.66
Divi. Yield1.17
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.51
63.51
63.51
63.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,375.91
9,536.81
9,454.96
9,409.05
Net Worth
10,439.42
9,600.32
9,518.47
9,472.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,649.4
11,733.4
11,062.02
10,299.69
yoy growth (%)
24.85
6.06
7.4
15.28
Raw materials
-9,991.91
-6,940.06
-6,837.5
-6,545.45
As % of sales
68.2
59.14
61.81
63.54
Employee costs
-1,024.01
-910.9
-826.11
-709.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
351.62
1,063.05
581.38
867.31
Depreciation
-823.91
-713.37
-620.7
-364.38
Tax paid
-89.28
-329.21
-72.76
-244.92
Working capital
-1,287.24
1,224.37
-1,136.49
256.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.85
6.06
7.4
15.28
Op profit growth
-29.66
46.05
11.66
-6.01
EBIT growth
-49.13
78.72
-19.68
-14.43
Net profit growth
-63.88
42.11
-18.27
-22.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25,377.72
24,568.13
20,947.58
17,397
16,096.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,377.72
24,568.13
20,947.58
17,397
16,096.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
253.7
Other Income
153.93
63.91
123.58
129.41
23.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Onkar S Kanwar
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Neeraj Kanwar
Non Executive Director
Sunam Sarkar
Independent Director
Vikram S Mehta
Independent Director
Akshay Chudasama
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seema Thapar
Independent Director
Vinod Rai.
Non Executive Director
Francesco Gori
Independent Director
Francesco Crispino
Non Executive Director
Vishal Mahadevia
Independent Director
Lakshmi Puri
Independent Director
Jaimini Bhagwati
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Kumar
Independent Director
SUMIT DAYAL
Independent Director
Berjis M Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Tyres Ltd
Summary
Apollo Tyres Ltd is the leading tyre manufacturing company in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automobile tyres and tubes. Its largest operations are in India and comprises five tyre manufacturing plants, two located in Cochin and one each at Vadodara, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh and various sales and marketing offices spread across the country. It also has sales and marketing subsidiaries in Middle East, Africa and ASEAN region. Outside India, the company has a manufacturing facility each in The Netherlands and Hungary. The company was incorporated on September 28, 1972. It started production with its first manufacturing plant in at Perambra in Kerala. In the year 1991, the company commissioned their second plant at Limda in Gujarat. In the year 1995, they acquired Premier Tyres at Kalamassery in Kerala. In the year 1996, exclusive tubes plant commissioned in Ranjangoan in Maharashtra and in the year 2000, they established exclusive radial capacity in Limda.On November 17, 2003, the company entered into an strategic alliance Michelin, France for setting up a joint venture company namely Michelin Apollo Tyres Pvt Ltd for producing dual branded truck & bus radial tyres in India. In the year 2004, they produced Indias first H-speed rated tubeless passenger car radial tyres. Also they increased the production capacity of Automobile Tyres and Automobiles Tubes by 1283560 Nos and 414000 Nos respectively and in the next year, they further increased the prod
Read More
The Apollo Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹503.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd is ₹31983.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Tyres Ltd is 34.92 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Tyres Ltd is ₹429 and ₹584.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apollo Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.39%, 3 Years at 32.34%, 1 Year at 11.84%, 6 Month at -4.27%, 3 Month at -2.63% and 1 Month at -1.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.