Summary

Apollo Tyres Ltd is the leading tyre manufacturing company in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automobile tyres and tubes. Its largest operations are in India and comprises five tyre manufacturing plants, two located in Cochin and one each at Vadodara, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh and various sales and marketing offices spread across the country. It also has sales and marketing subsidiaries in Middle East, Africa and ASEAN region. Outside India, the company has a manufacturing facility each in The Netherlands and Hungary. The company was incorporated on September 28, 1972. It started production with its first manufacturing plant in at Perambra in Kerala. In the year 1991, the company commissioned their second plant at Limda in Gujarat. In the year 1995, they acquired Premier Tyres at Kalamassery in Kerala. In the year 1996, exclusive tubes plant commissioned in Ranjangoan in Maharashtra and in the year 2000, they established exclusive radial capacity in Limda.On November 17, 2003, the company entered into an strategic alliance Michelin, France for setting up a joint venture company namely Michelin Apollo Tyres Pvt Ltd for producing dual branded truck & bus radial tyres in India. In the year 2004, they produced Indias first H-speed rated tubeless passenger car radial tyres. Also they increased the production capacity of Automobile Tyres and Automobiles Tubes by 1283560 Nos and 414000 Nos respectively and in the next year, they further increased the prod

