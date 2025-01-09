iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tyres Ltd Futures Share Price

443.15
(-4.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Here's the list of Apollo Tyres's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Apollo Tyres's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

  • Open457.85
  • Day's High457.9
  • Spot443.15
  • Prev. Close462.8
  • Day's Low439.65
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,700
  • OI(Chg %)1,61,500 (1.28%)
  • Roll Over%0.83
  • Roll Cost-2.97
  • Traded Vol.41,42,900 (-27.29%)

Apollo Tyres: Related NEWS

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

