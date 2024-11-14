Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres has released its Q2 result. In that Q2 result, Apollo Tyres posted a total consolidated net profit of ₹474 crore, 164% higher than that was reported an year ago. Apollo Tyres revenue from operation for the Q2 reached ₹6280 Crores. This is 5% higher compare the revenue that was generated an year ago. Segment wise, APMEA, that is the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa segment has recorded a revenue of ₹4473 crore. The European market recorded ₹819 crore in revenue. In the September quarter, apollo Tyres recorded a total expense of ₹5613 crore. This number is slightly lower that was recorded an year ago which is ₹5691 crore. On the whole, apollo Tyres recorded a total income of ₹6305 Crore income in the September quarter. This number is considered higher because it was only ₹5963 Crore in the year ago period. In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.