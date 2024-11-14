Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres has released its Q2 result. In that Q2 result, Apollo Tyres posted a total consolidated net profit of ₹474 crore, 164% higher than that was reported an year ago. Apollo Tyres revenue from operation for the Q2 reached ₹6280 Crores. This is 5% higher compare the revenue that was generated an year ago. Segment wise, APMEA, that is the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa segment has recorded a revenue of ₹4473 crore. The European market recorded ₹819 crore in revenue. In the September quarter, apollo Tyres recorded a total expense of ₹5613 crore. This number is slightly lower that was recorded an year ago which is ₹5691 crore. On the whole, apollo Tyres recorded a total income of ₹6305 Crore income in the September quarter. This number is considered higher because it was only ₹5963 Crore in the year ago period. In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.