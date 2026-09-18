Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Rises to ₹31; Issue Subscribed 166.61x

The Jindal Supreme IPO GMP has increased to ₹31 as of September 18, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹124 against the IPO’s upper price band of ₹93. This suggests a potential 33.33% premium over the issue price. The grey market premium is unofficial and may change before listing.

The GMP has maintained an upward trend in recent sessions. It stood at ₹11 on September 9 and rose to ₹19 on September 10, ₹21 on September 11 and ₹25 on September 12. After remaining at ₹27 from September 13 to September 15, the GMP slipped to ₹25 on September 16 before recovering to ₹30 on September 17 and ₹31 on September 18.

The Jindal Supreme IPO subscription status stood at a massive 166.61 times as of 12:41 PM on September 18. The NII category was subscribed 275.32 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 206.99 times. Within NII, the S-NII segment saw 401.93x subscription, while B-NII was subscribed 212.01x.

The QIB portion was subscribed 14.39 times.

Overall, investors bid for 93,99,600 shares, representing 58,383 lots. The sharp subscription levels across NII and retail categories, along with the latest GMP movement, remain key indicators ahead of the IPO’s listing.

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