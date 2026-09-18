Hero Motors IPO GMP Falls to ₹5.5; Subscription Reaches 4.60x on Day 3

The Hero Motors IPO GMP has fallen to ₹5.5 as of September 18, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹89.50 against the IPO’s upper price band of ₹84. This represents a potential 6.55% premium over the issue price. The grey market premium is unofficial and can change before listing.

The GMP has witnessed a sharp decline over the past week. It stood at ₹8 on September 10 and increased to ₹10 on September 11, before climbing to ₹24 on September 12 and September 13. It then declined to ₹23 on September 14, ₹19 on September 15 and ₹13 on September 16. The GMP eased further to ₹5.5 on September 17 and remained at the same level on September 18.

The Hero Motors IPO subscription status stood at 4.60 times as of the latest bidding update. The NII category was subscribed 5.95 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 6.61 times.

Within NII, the S-NII segment was subscribed 9.18 times, while B-NII stood at 4.33 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 0.08 times.

The IPO has received bids for 8,33,33,334 shares, against the total shares offered, with 4,68,165 lots subscribed so far. The GMP trend and institutional participation will remain key data points to track as the issue progresses.

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