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SS Retail IPO GMP Rises to ₹137; Issue Subscription Reaches 13.75x on Day 3

18 Sep 2026 , 11:31 AM

The SS Retail IPO GMP has strengthened to ₹137 as of September 18, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹561, based on the IPO’s cap price of ₹424 and the prevailing grey market premium. This implies a potential 32.31% premium over the issue price. The GMP is unofficial and may change before listing.

The grey market premium has shown significant movement in recent sessions. It stood at ₹80 on September 11, rose to ₹106 on September 12 and ₹120 on September 13, before reaching ₹140 on September 14. It then eased to ₹128 on September 15 and ₹90 on September 16, before recovering to ₹137 on September 17 and remaining at the same level on September 18.

The SS Retail IPO subscription status has also accelerated, with the issue subscribed 13.75 times as of 11:11 AM on September 18, according to the latest bidding data.

The NII category was subscribed 33.14 times, while retail investors subscribed 14.05 times. Within NII, the S-NII segment was subscribed 34.71 times and B-NII 32.36 times. The employee category was subscribed 1.29 times, while the QIB portion stood at 0.30 times.

With strong demand from non-institutional and retail investors, the subscription momentum and GMP movement remain key factors to watch as the IPO progresses.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOListing
  • #SSRetailIPO
  • #SSRetailIPOGMP
  • #SSRetailIPOSubscription
  • IPO
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18 Sep 2026|11:34 AM
SS Retail IPO GMP Rises to ₹137; Issue Subscription Reaches 13.75x on Day 3

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18 Sep 2026|11:31 AM
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