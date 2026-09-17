Rentomojo IPO Listing: Shares Gain 29% Over Issue Price, Touch ₹534

Rentomojo Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, with shares opening at ₹482.45, a premium of ₹78.45 or 19.42% over the IPO issue price of ₹404.

The stock extended its gains after listing, touching an intraday high of ₹534 and a low of ₹482.45. As of 1:45 PM on the NSE, Rentomojo shares were trading at ₹520.15, up ₹116.15 or 28.75% from the issue price. The stock was also ₹37.70 or 7.81% above its listing price.

The strong debut followed substantial demand for the IPO, which was subscribed 72.89 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed 177.29 times, while the NII category saw 67.93 times subscription.

Among non-institutional investors, the S-NII segment was subscribed 57.45 times, while the B-NII portion received 73.16 times subscription. The retail investor portion was subscribed 15.62 times, with estimated allotment chances of around 1 in 16. The employee category was subscribed 21.03 times.

With the stock trading nearly 29% above its issue price, investors will track its price movement through the remainder of the trading session following the strong listing.

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