MobiKwik Share Price Today: Stock Hits 20% Upper Circuit at ₹242 as Trading Volume Surges

MobiKwik Share Price Today: Shares of One MobiKwik Systems hit the 20% upper circuit on October 6 as the fintech stock witnessed a sharp surge in buying activity and trading volumes.

On the NSE, MobiKwik shares were trading at ₹242.14 at 2:45 PM, up 20% from the previous close of ₹201.79. The stock opened at ₹203.04 and touched a high of ₹242.14, while the day’s low stood at ₹202.06.

The sharp rally comes amid a combination of heavy trading activity, a technical breakout and recent promoter buying, keeping the stock firmly in focus.

MobiKwik Share Price: Trading Volume Surges

Earlier in the session, around 2.73 crore shares had changed hands by 12:09 PM on the BSE.

The traded volume was around 30.86 times the average weekly volume and 21.68 times the average two-week volume. The traded value stood at approximately ₹614.84 crore.

The sharp rise in volumes accompanied the stock’s breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, suggesting renewed buying interest.

MobiKwik shares have gained around 16% in one week, 18% in one month, 13% in three months and 31% in six months. However, the stock remains down around 19% over the past year.

The stock is now around 18% below its 52-week high of ₹296.75, while its 52-week low is ₹151.95, recorded in March 2026.

MobiKwik Technical Analysis: Stock Breaks Out

Technical analysts have highlighted a breakout from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has also reclaimed its 200-day moving average, currently around ₹204, and is trading above its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, which are clustered around the ₹200–₹204 zone.

The move above these key averages has strengthened the stock’s short-term technical setup.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed 70, indicating strong momentum but also raising the possibility of short-term consolidation or profit booking after the sharp run-up.

MobiKwik Share Price: Key Technical Levels

Level Significance ₹240–₹260 Immediate resistance zone ₹270–₹280 Potential next target zone on sustained breakout ₹300 Higher resistance / potential upside level ₹200–₹204 Key support zone ₹170–₹180 Next major support if ₹200–₹204 breaks

A sustained move above the ₹240–₹260 resistance zone could potentially take the stock towards ₹270–₹280 and eventually ₹300, according to the technical view provided.

Conversely, the ₹200–₹204 region is likely to remain an important support area.

MobiKwik Promoter Buying Adds to Investor Interest

Another factor supporting sentiment around MobiKwik is recent buying by co-founder Upasana Taku.

Taku purchased 1.07 lakh shares through open-market transactions in September for approximately ₹2.12 crore.

The purchases included 52,000 shares on September 28 and another 55,000 shares on September 29. Following the transactions, her holding increased to 80.65 lakh shares from 79.58 lakh shares.

Taku has also said that she purchased 1.87 lakh shares in December 2025, taking her total purchases since MobiKwik’s December 2024 IPO to 2.94 lakh shares.

The latest purchases were made at an average price of approximately ₹198.50, around 29% below the company’s IPO price of ₹279.

Taku has stated that neither she nor any member of the promoter group has sold shares since the IPO.

MobiKwik and UPI MDR Changes

MobiKwik has also remained in focus following the revised UPI MDR framework announced by NPCI.

Under the revised framework, MDR of up to 0.4% will apply to select P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15.

Transactions up to ₹2,000, which account for more than 95% of P2M transaction volume, will continue to have zero MDR, while person-to-person transactions remain free.

The changes could have implications for fintech companies as the industry adjusts to the evolving monetisation framework for digital payments.

MobiKwik Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

MobiKwik reported a 76.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to ₹7.6 crore in Q1 FY27, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter.

However, revenue declined 2.5% sequentially to ₹281 crore, while EBITDA fell 9.8% to ₹15.7 crore.

The company reported 50% year-on-year growth in payments GMV, with management highlighting 14 consecutive quarters of GMV growth.

Gross profit from lending also increased 5.6 times year-on-year, highlighting the growing contribution of the lending business to the company’s overall performance.

MobiKwik Expands From Payments to Lending

MobiKwik operates across digital payments, wallets, merchant payments, BNPL and personal financial services.

The company received RBI approval for an NBFC licence in April 2026, enabling its wholly owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Financial Services, to undertake direct lending.

The licence supports the company’s broader strategy of evolving from a payments-led fintech into a more integrated payments and credit platform.

The shift towards lending is an important part of MobiKwik’s longer-term growth strategy, particularly as the company looks to diversify revenue beyond payments.

MobiKwik IPO and Stock Listing

MobiKwik was listed on the NSE and BSE on December 18, 2024, following its IPO at an issue price of ₹279 per share.

With the stock now trading at ₹242.14, investor attention is shifting towards whether the recent technical breakout can translate into a sustained recovery towards its previous highs.

MobiKwik Share Price: What Investors Should Watch

The October 6 rally brings together several positive triggers, including unusually high trading volumes, a breakout from consolidation, promoter buying and improving lending profitability.

At the same time, the stock’s RSI above 70 suggests that the sharp momentum could also lead to short-term profit booking.

For traders, the ₹240–₹260 zone is the immediate level to watch on the upside, while ₹200–₹204 remains the key support area.

For longer-term investors, the more important questions will be whether MobiKwik can sustain profitability, scale its lending business and maintain growth in payments while navigating changes in the UPI monetisation framework.

MobiKwik Stock Performance — October 6

Particular Price / Change Current Price — 2:45 PM ₹242.14 Change +₹40.35 / +20% Previous Close ₹201.79 Open ₹203.04 Intraday High ₹242.14 Intraday Low ₹202.06

Key takeaway: MobiKwik shares hit the 20% upper circuit at ₹242.14 on October 6 amid a sharp increase in trading activity. The rally follows a technical breakout and comes alongside recent promoter buying and improving lending profitability. The ₹240–₹260 zone remains an important resistance area, while ₹200–₹204 is the key support zone to watch.

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