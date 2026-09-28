Gold and Silver Rate Today: Precious Metal crash Explained

Gold and silver prices came under heavy selling pressure as rising US Treasury yields, higher crude oil prices, a stronger dollar outlook and growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike weighed on precious metals.

On the domestic futures market, MCX Gold October 2026 futures fell ₹3,214 to ₹1,47,667 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 2026 futures declined ₹6,661 to ₹2,28,035 per kg.

The sell-off was also visible in international markets. Spot gold fell around 1.5% to $4,223.95 per ounce, while spot silver declined 2.6% to $62.64 per ounce.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

The latest decline in precious metals is being driven by a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

1. US Treasury yields surge

One of the biggest pressures on gold is the sharp rise in US Treasury yields.

According to the market commentary cited in the report, the 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to around 5.13%, while the 30-year Treasury yield reached approximately 5.44%.

Gold does not generate interest income. Therefore, when bond yields rise, investors may find interest-bearing assets relatively more attractive, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Higher yields can consequently put pressure on gold prices, particularly when markets anticipate that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

2. Higher crude oil prices fuel inflation concerns

Another important factor is the rise in crude oil prices.

Higher oil prices can increase transportation, production and energy costs across the economy. This can contribute to higher inflation expectations.

For precious-metal traders, the concern is that persistent inflation could make central banks more cautious about cutting interest rates—or potentially encourage tighter monetary policy.

That creates an unfavorable environment for non-yielding assets such as gold.

3. Fed rate-hike expectations are rising

Market expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve policy have also shifted.

According to the CME FedWatch probability cited in the article, the probability of another 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike at the October meeting rose to 68.1%, compared with 31.9% previously.

If markets continue to price in tighter US monetary policy, Treasury yields and the US dollar could remain supported.

That combination can create additional pressure on gold and silver.

4. Stronger US dollar could weigh on precious metals

The US dollar is another important variable for gold prices.

Precious metals are globally priced in dollars. A stronger dollar can make dollar-denominated commodities relatively more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Consequently, a stronger-dollar environment can weigh on international demand for gold and silver and add to the selling pressure already coming from higher yields.

5. US-Iran tensions create volatile safe-haven demand

Geopolitical uncertainty surrounding US-Iran tensions and uncertain peace talks is also influencing precious-metal markets.

Geopolitical tensions typically support safe-haven demand for gold. However, safe-haven buying does not necessarily dominate the market when other forces—such as surging bond yields, oil prices and changing Fed expectations—are exerting strong downward pressure.

As a result, gold’s response to geopolitical developments can remain volatile rather than moving consistently higher.

MCX Gold Price: Key Support and Resistance Levels

The sharp fall in MCX Gold has brought several technical levels into focus.

MCX Gold support levels

₹1,50,150–₹1,49,600: Immediate support zone

₹1,48,000–₹1,46,000: Important lower support zone

MCX Gold resistance levels

₹1,51,400–₹1,52,000: Immediate resistance

₹1,52,500–₹1,55,000: Higher resistance zone

Traders will closely watch whether gold can stabilize around the support areas or whether continued pressure from US yields and Fed expectations pushes prices toward the lower support zone.

MCX Silver Price: Key Levels to Watch

Silver has also experienced significant selling pressure, with September 2026 MCX futures falling ₹6,661 to ₹2,28,035 per kg.

The key technical levels highlighted in the market commentary are:

MCX Silver support

₹2,33,000–₹2,30,400

MCX Silver resistance

₹2,36,600–₹2,38,800

With silver typically experiencing larger price swings than gold, traders could see elevated volatility if the dollar, yields and crude oil continue to move sharply.

What Could Happen to Gold and Silver Next?

The next major move in precious metals is likely to depend on several interconnected factors.

Scenario 1: Higher oil and Treasury yields

If crude oil prices continue rising while US Treasury yields remain elevated, inflation concerns could increase.

If that leads to stronger expectations of additional Fed tightening, gold and silver could remain under pressure.

Higher oil → higher inflation concerns → hawkish Fed expectations → higher yields/dollar → pressure on precious metals.

Scenario 2: Lower yields and a dovish Fed

A reversal in Treasury yields could provide relief to gold.

If incoming US economic data reduces expectations for further rate hikes and Fed communication becomes more accommodative, yields and the dollar could weaken.

That could improve the investment appeal of gold and silver.

Scenario 3: Progress in US-Iran talks

Any meaningful progress toward de-escalation could reduce geopolitical risk premiums.

At the same time, geopolitical developments can affect crude oil prices and inflation expectations, making the relationship between peace talks and precious metals more complicated than a simple safe-haven trade.

Gold and Silver Outlook: Volatility Likely to Remain High

The recent correction highlights how sensitive gold and silver have become to macroeconomic developments.

For gold traders, the most important indicators to monitor include:

US 10-year Treasury yield

US 30-year Treasury yield

US dollar movement

Crude oil prices

Federal Reserve interest-rate expectations

US inflation and economic data

US-Iran geopolitical developments

CME FedWatch rate probabilities

Rather than being driven exclusively by safe-haven demand, the precious-metals market is currently responding to the interaction between monetary policy, inflation expectations, bond yields, currencies and geopolitical risk.

Gold & Silver Crash: Key Takeaway

The latest gold and silver price crash is largely connected to a shift in the macroeconomic environment.

Rising crude oil prices are adding to inflation concerns, while higher inflation expectations are contributing to expectations of tighter US monetary policy. Those expectations have pushed Treasury yields higher and could support the US dollar, creating a challenging backdrop for non-yielding precious metals.

For MCX Gold, traders are watching the ₹1,50,150–₹1,49,600 support zone, followed by the important ₹1,48,000–₹1,46,000 area. On the upside, ₹1,51,400–₹1,52,000 and ₹1,52,500–₹1,55,000 are the key resistance zones highlighted in the market commentary.

For MCX Silver, ₹2,33,000–₹2,30,400 remains the key support area, while ₹2,36,600–₹2,38,800 represents the resistance zone.

The immediate direction of gold and silver prices will depend heavily on the trajectory of US Treasury yields, crude oil, the dollar, Federal Reserve policy expectations and geopolitical developments.

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