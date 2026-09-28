Gold and Silver Rate Today: Precious Metal crash Explained

Gold and silver prices came under heavy selling pressure as rising US Treasury yields, higher crude oil prices, a stronger dollar outlook and growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike weighed on precious metals.
On the domestic futures market, MCX Gold October 2026 futures fell ₹3,214 to ₹1,47,667 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 2026 futures declined ₹6,661 to ₹2,28,035 per kg.
The sell-off was also visible in international markets. Spot gold fell around 1.5% to $4,223.95 per ounce, while spot silver declined 2.6% to $62.64 per ounce.
The latest decline in precious metals is being driven by a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.
One of the biggest pressures on gold is the sharp rise in US Treasury yields.
According to the market commentary cited in the report, the 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to around 5.13%, while the 30-year Treasury yield reached approximately 5.44%.
Gold does not generate interest income. Therefore, when bond yields rise, investors may find interest-bearing assets relatively more attractive, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Higher yields can consequently put pressure on gold prices, particularly when markets anticipate that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.
Another important factor is the rise in crude oil prices.
Higher oil prices can increase transportation, production and energy costs across the economy. This can contribute to higher inflation expectations.
For precious-metal traders, the concern is that persistent inflation could make central banks more cautious about cutting interest rates—or potentially encourage tighter monetary policy.
That creates an unfavorable environment for non-yielding assets such as gold.
Market expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve policy have also shifted.
According to the CME FedWatch probability cited in the article, the probability of another 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike at the October meeting rose to 68.1%, compared with 31.9% previously.
If markets continue to price in tighter US monetary policy, Treasury yields and the US dollar could remain supported.
That combination can create additional pressure on gold and silver.
The US dollar is another important variable for gold prices.
Precious metals are globally priced in dollars. A stronger dollar can make dollar-denominated commodities relatively more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Consequently, a stronger-dollar environment can weigh on international demand for gold and silver and add to the selling pressure already coming from higher yields.
Geopolitical uncertainty surrounding US-Iran tensions and uncertain peace talks is also influencing precious-metal markets.
Geopolitical tensions typically support safe-haven demand for gold. However, safe-haven buying does not necessarily dominate the market when other forces—such as surging bond yields, oil prices and changing Fed expectations—are exerting strong downward pressure.
As a result, gold’s response to geopolitical developments can remain volatile rather than moving consistently higher.
The sharp fall in MCX Gold has brought several technical levels into focus.
Traders will closely watch whether gold can stabilize around the support areas or whether continued pressure from US yields and Fed expectations pushes prices toward the lower support zone.
Silver has also experienced significant selling pressure, with September 2026 MCX futures falling ₹6,661 to ₹2,28,035 per kg.
The key technical levels highlighted in the market commentary are:
With silver typically experiencing larger price swings than gold, traders could see elevated volatility if the dollar, yields and crude oil continue to move sharply.
The next major move in precious metals is likely to depend on several interconnected factors.
If crude oil prices continue rising while US Treasury yields remain elevated, inflation concerns could increase.
If that leads to stronger expectations of additional Fed tightening, gold and silver could remain under pressure.
Higher oil → higher inflation concerns → hawkish Fed expectations → higher yields/dollar → pressure on precious metals.
A reversal in Treasury yields could provide relief to gold.
If incoming US economic data reduces expectations for further rate hikes and Fed communication becomes more accommodative, yields and the dollar could weaken.
That could improve the investment appeal of gold and silver.
Any meaningful progress toward de-escalation could reduce geopolitical risk premiums.
At the same time, geopolitical developments can affect crude oil prices and inflation expectations, making the relationship between peace talks and precious metals more complicated than a simple safe-haven trade.
The recent correction highlights how sensitive gold and silver have become to macroeconomic developments.
For gold traders, the most important indicators to monitor include:
Rather than being driven exclusively by safe-haven demand, the precious-metals market is currently responding to the interaction between monetary policy, inflation expectations, bond yields, currencies and geopolitical risk.
The latest gold and silver price crash is largely connected to a shift in the macroeconomic environment.
Rising crude oil prices are adding to inflation concerns, while higher inflation expectations are contributing to expectations of tighter US monetary policy. Those expectations have pushed Treasury yields higher and could support the US dollar, creating a challenging backdrop for non-yielding precious metals.
For MCX Gold, traders are watching the ₹1,50,150–₹1,49,600 support zone, followed by the important ₹1,48,000–₹1,46,000 area. On the upside, ₹1,51,400–₹1,52,000 and ₹1,52,500–₹1,55,000 are the key resistance zones highlighted in the market commentary.
For MCX Silver, ₹2,33,000–₹2,30,400 remains the key support area, while ₹2,36,600–₹2,38,800 represents the resistance zone.
The immediate direction of gold and silver prices will depend heavily on the trajectory of US Treasury yields, crude oil, the dollar, Federal Reserve policy expectations and geopolitical developments.
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