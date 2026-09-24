SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices witnessed heavy selling pressure on Thursday as rising crude oil prices, higher US Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 383 points, or 1.64%, to close around 23,063.10, while the Sensex declined more than 1,000 points to close at 73,580.54. Market volatility also increased sharply, with the India VIX jumping 25% and moving above 13.

Why Did the Nifty Fall Today?

The sharp decline in Indian equities was driven by a combination of global and domestic concerns. Rising crude oil prices, elevated US bond yields and renewed US-Iran tensions remained key factors behind the risk-off sentiment.

Brent Crude Rises Above $105

Brent crude prices climbed above $105 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and higher input costs for oil-importing economies such as India.

A sustained rise in crude prices could increase India’s import bill and put pressure on margins across fuel-sensitive sectors. Investors will therefore closely track whether oil prices remain at elevated levels.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Near 5.16%

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.16%, adding to pressure on global equities.

Higher US Treasury yields can affect equity valuations and reinforce expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The rise in yields added to the broader risk-off mood across markets.

US-Iran Tensions Add to Market Pressure

Renewed tensions between the US and Iran further weighed on investor sentiment. The geopolitical concerns were particularly significant for oil-importing economies as they coincided with the sharp rise in crude prices.

Global markets also remained under pressure, with US equities falling around 1% in the previous session, while Asian and European markets traded lower.

India VIX Jumps 25%

The India VIX surged 25% to move above 13, signalling a sharp increase in market volatility as investors reacted to the combination of geopolitical uncertainty, rising crude prices and higher global bond yields.

Selling was broad-based, with auto, metal, IT, banking and realty stocks among the sectors facing pressure.

Insurance Stocks Face Sharp Selling

Insurance and financial stocks came under additional pressure following reports of proposed regulatory changes involving commission caps and management expenses.

The reports triggered sharp selling across several stocks in the segment.

PB Fintech shares fell as much as 32%, while TurtleMint Fintech Solutions, Max Financial Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance also witnessed significant declines.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, HDFC Life fell 6.16%, Bajaj Finance declined 5.87%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56% and Bajaj Finserv fell 4.56%.

READ MORE ABOUT WHY INSURANCE STOCKS FACED SELLING PRESSURE TODAY

Nifty Losers and Gainers Today

According to the market data provided, Cipla was the top Nifty gainer, rising 1.16%, followed by ONGC, which gained 0.89%. NTPC was marginally higher by 0.18%.

On the losing side, HDFC Life declined 6.16%, followed by Bajaj Finance at 5.87%, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv at 4.56% each, and Adani Enterprises at 3.11%.

Nifty Bank Today

The Nifty Bank declined 1.96% to 55,438.5, with banking stocks facing widespread selling.

AU Small Finance Bank fell 5.02%, IDFC First Bank declined 4.71%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56%, IndusInd Bank fell 4.15%, while Yes Bank declined 3.44%.

Sensex Today

The BSE Sensex fell 1.67% to 73,580.54.

Among the major Sensex losers, Bajaj Finance declined 5.47%, Axis Bank fell 4.67%, Bajaj Finserv dropped 4.06%, while IndiGo and Trent declined 2.78% and 2.75%, respectively.

Nifty Holds Above 23,000

Despite the sharp sell-off, the Nifty remained above the psychologically important 23,000 level.

The 23,000 mark could remain an important level for market participants to monitor if volatility remains elevated. The near-term direction of the market is likely to remain sensitive to crude oil prices, US Treasury yields, geopolitical developments and upcoming economic data.

What Investors Should Watch

Crude oil: Whether Brent crude sustains levels above $105 per barrel.

US Treasury yields: Further movement in the 10-year US bond yield.

Geopolitical developments: Any escalation or easing of US-Iran tensions.

India VIX: Whether the sharp rise in volatility continues.

Nifty 23,000: Whether the index sustains above this psychological level.

Insurance regulations: Further clarity on reported commission and management expense proposals.

Key Takeaways

Nifty falls 370 points, or 1.5%, to around 23,072.

Sensex declines more than 1,000 points.

India VIX jumps 25% above 13.

Brent crude rises above $105 per barrel.

US 10-year Treasury yield climbs to around 5.16%.

Nifty Bank falls 1.96% to 55,438.5.

HDFC Life falls 6.16% and Bajaj Finance declines 5.87%.

PB Fintech falls as much as 32%.

Nifty remains above the 23,000 psychological level.

Market Context

The sharp decline highlights the sensitivity of Indian equities to movements in crude oil prices, global bond yields and geopolitical developments. With volatility rising sharply, investors are likely to track these factors closely in the coming sessions.