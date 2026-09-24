iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

24 Sep 2026 , 04:31 PM

Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices witnessed heavy selling pressure on Thursday as rising crude oil prices, higher US Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 383 points, or 1.64%, to close around 23,063.10, while the Sensex declined more than 1,000 points to close at 73,580.54. Market volatility also increased sharply, with the India VIX jumping 25% and moving above 13.

Why Did the Nifty Fall Today?

The sharp decline in Indian equities was driven by a combination of global and domestic concerns. Rising crude oil prices, elevated US bond yields and renewed US-Iran tensions remained key factors behind the risk-off sentiment.

Brent Crude Rises Above $105

Brent crude prices climbed above $105 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and higher input costs for oil-importing economies such as India.

A sustained rise in crude prices could increase India’s import bill and put pressure on margins across fuel-sensitive sectors. Investors will therefore closely track whether oil prices remain at elevated levels.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Near 5.16%

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.16%, adding to pressure on global equities.

Higher US Treasury yields can affect equity valuations and reinforce expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The rise in yields added to the broader risk-off mood across markets.

US-Iran Tensions Add to Market Pressure

Renewed tensions between the US and Iran further weighed on investor sentiment. The geopolitical concerns were particularly significant for oil-importing economies as they coincided with the sharp rise in crude prices.

Global markets also remained under pressure, with US equities falling around 1% in the previous session, while Asian and European markets traded lower.

India VIX Jumps 25%

The India VIX surged 25% to move above 13, signalling a sharp increase in market volatility as investors reacted to the combination of geopolitical uncertainty, rising crude prices and higher global bond yields.

Selling was broad-based, with auto, metal, IT, banking and realty stocks among the sectors facing pressure.

Insurance Stocks Face Sharp Selling

Insurance and financial stocks came under additional pressure following reports of proposed regulatory changes involving commission caps and management expenses.

The reports triggered sharp selling across several stocks in the segment.

PB Fintech shares fell as much as 32%, while TurtleMint Fintech Solutions, Max Financial Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance also witnessed significant declines.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, HDFC Life fell 6.16%, Bajaj Finance declined 5.87%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56% and Bajaj Finserv fell 4.56%.

READ MORE ABOUT WHY INSURANCE STOCKS FACED SELLING PRESSURE TODAY

Nifty Losers and Gainers Today

According to the market data provided, Cipla was the top Nifty gainer, rising 1.16%, followed by ONGC, which gained 0.89%. NTPC was marginally higher by 0.18%.

On the losing side, HDFC Life declined 6.16%, followed by Bajaj Finance at 5.87%, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv at 4.56% each, and Adani Enterprises at 3.11%.

Nifty Bank Today

The Nifty Bank declined 1.96% to 55,438.5, with banking stocks facing widespread selling.

AU Small Finance Bank fell 5.02%, IDFC First Bank declined 4.71%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56%, IndusInd Bank fell 4.15%, while Yes Bank declined 3.44%.

Sensex Today

The BSE Sensex fell 1.67% to 73,580.54.

Among the major Sensex losers, Bajaj Finance declined 5.47%, Axis Bank fell 4.67%, Bajaj Finserv dropped 4.06%, while IndiGo and Trent declined 2.78% and 2.75%, respectively.

Nifty Holds Above 23,000

Despite the sharp sell-off, the Nifty remained above the psychologically important 23,000 level.

The 23,000 mark could remain an important level for market participants to monitor if volatility remains elevated. The near-term direction of the market is likely to remain sensitive to crude oil prices, US Treasury yields, geopolitical developments and upcoming economic data.

What Investors Should Watch

  • Crude oil: Whether Brent crude sustains levels above $105 per barrel.
  • US Treasury yields: Further movement in the 10-year US bond yield.
  • Geopolitical developments: Any escalation or easing of US-Iran tensions.
  • India VIX: Whether the sharp rise in volatility continues.
  • Nifty 23,000: Whether the index sustains above this psychological level.
  • Insurance regulations: Further clarity on reported commission and management expense proposals.

Key Takeaways

  • Nifty falls 370 points, or 1.5%, to around 23,072.
  • Sensex declines more than 1,000 points.
  • India VIX jumps 25% above 13.
  • Brent crude rises above $105 per barrel.
  • US 10-year Treasury yield climbs to around 5.16%.
  • Nifty Bank falls 1.96% to 55,438.5.
  • HDFC Life falls 6.16% and Bajaj Finance declines 5.87%.
  • PB Fintech falls as much as 32%.
  • Nifty remains above the 23,000 psychological level.

Market Context

The sharp decline highlights the sensitivity of Indian equities to movements in crude oil prices, global bond yields and geopolitical developments. With volatility rising sharply, investors are likely to track these factors closely in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #bseSensex
  • #IndiaVIX
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #NiftyFall
  • #NiftyToday
  • #SensexToday
  • #ShareMarketNews
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Why PB Fintech and Other Insurance Stocks Crashed Today: IRDAI’s New Proposal Explained

Why PB Fintech and Other Insurance Stocks Crashed Today: IRDAI’s New Proposal Explained

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2026|06:02 PM
SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2026|04:31 PM
BSE Share Price Today: Stock Falls 1% as NSE Makes Muted Debut; Macquarie Sets ₹4,000 Target

BSE Share Price Today: Stock Falls 1% as NSE Makes Muted Debut; Macquarie Sets ₹4,000 Target

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2026|01:12 PM
Moneyview IPO: GMP Today, Price, Subscription, Allotment, Listing Date and Key Details

Moneyview IPO: GMP Today, Price, Subscription, Allotment, Listing Date and Key Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2026|12:18 PM
NSE Share Price Rises 3.45%: IFCI, New India Assurance, GIC Re in Focus After NSE IPO Listing

NSE Share Price Rises 3.45%: IFCI, New India Assurance, GIC Re in Focus After NSE IPO Listing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2026|12:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.