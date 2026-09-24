SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

24 Sep 2026 , 04:31 PM
Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices witnessed heavy selling pressure on Thursday as rising crude oil prices, higher US Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment.
The Nifty 50 fell 383 points, or 1.64%, to close around 23,063.10, while the Sensex declined more than 1,000 points to close at 73,580.54. Market volatility also increased sharply, with the India VIX jumping 25% and moving above 13.
The sharp decline in Indian equities was driven by a combination of global and domestic concerns. Rising crude oil prices, elevated US bond yields and renewed US-Iran tensions remained key factors behind the risk-off sentiment.
Brent crude prices climbed above $105 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and higher input costs for oil-importing economies such as India.
A sustained rise in crude prices could increase India’s import bill and put pressure on margins across fuel-sensitive sectors. Investors will therefore closely track whether oil prices remain at elevated levels.
The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.16%, adding to pressure on global equities.
Higher US Treasury yields can affect equity valuations and reinforce expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The rise in yields added to the broader risk-off mood across markets.
Renewed tensions between the US and Iran further weighed on investor sentiment. The geopolitical concerns were particularly significant for oil-importing economies as they coincided with the sharp rise in crude prices.
Global markets also remained under pressure, with US equities falling around 1% in the previous session, while Asian and European markets traded lower.
The India VIX surged 25% to move above 13, signalling a sharp increase in market volatility as investors reacted to the combination of geopolitical uncertainty, rising crude prices and higher global bond yields.
Selling was broad-based, with auto, metal, IT, banking and realty stocks among the sectors facing pressure.
Insurance and financial stocks came under additional pressure following reports of proposed regulatory changes involving commission caps and management expenses.
The reports triggered sharp selling across several stocks in the segment.
PB Fintech shares fell as much as 32%, while TurtleMint Fintech Solutions, Max Financial Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance also witnessed significant declines.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, HDFC Life fell 6.16%, Bajaj Finance declined 5.87%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56% and Bajaj Finserv fell 4.56%.
READ MORE ABOUT WHY INSURANCE STOCKS FACED SELLING PRESSURE TODAY
According to the market data provided, Cipla was the top Nifty gainer, rising 1.16%, followed by ONGC, which gained 0.89%. NTPC was marginally higher by 0.18%.
On the losing side, HDFC Life declined 6.16%, followed by Bajaj Finance at 5.87%, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv at 4.56% each, and Adani Enterprises at 3.11%.
The Nifty Bank declined 1.96% to 55,438.5, with banking stocks facing widespread selling.
AU Small Finance Bank fell 5.02%, IDFC First Bank declined 4.71%, Axis Bank dropped 4.56%, IndusInd Bank fell 4.15%, while Yes Bank declined 3.44%.
The BSE Sensex fell 1.67% to 73,580.54.
Among the major Sensex losers, Bajaj Finance declined 5.47%, Axis Bank fell 4.67%, Bajaj Finserv dropped 4.06%, while IndiGo and Trent declined 2.78% and 2.75%, respectively.
Despite the sharp sell-off, the Nifty remained above the psychologically important 23,000 level.
The 23,000 mark could remain an important level for market participants to monitor if volatility remains elevated. The near-term direction of the market is likely to remain sensitive to crude oil prices, US Treasury yields, geopolitical developments and upcoming economic data.
The sharp decline highlights the sensitivity of Indian equities to movements in crude oil prices, global bond yields and geopolitical developments. With volatility rising sharply, investors are likely to track these factors closely in the coming sessions.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.