Moneyview IPO: GMP Today, Price, Subscription, Allotment, Listing Date and Key Details

The Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 24, 2026, giving investors an opportunity to participate in the public issue of the fintech company. The ₹1,091.68 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹750 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to ₹341.68 crore.

The Moneyview IPO will remain open for bidding until September 28. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while the shares are scheduled to be credited to successful applicants on September 30. Moneyview shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on October 1, 2026, subject to the IPO timetable.

The price band has been fixed at ₹32 to ₹34 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 441 shares, making the minimum investment ₹14,994 at the upper end of the price band.

Moneyview IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Open Date September 24, 2026 IPO Close Date September 28, 2026 Price Band ₹32–₹34 per share Face Value ₹1 per share Lot Size 441 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,994 Issue Size 32,10,82,435 shares Total Issue Value Up to ₹1,092 crore Fresh Issue 22,05,88,235 shares Fresh Issue Value Up to ₹750 crore Offer for Sale 10,04,94,200 shares OFS Value Up to ₹342 crore Issue Type Bookbuilding Listing NSE and BSE Tentative Listing Date October 1, 2026

Moneyview IPO Subscription Status

The Moneyview IPO had received 0.51 times subscription overall as of 12:01 PM on September 24, according to the bidding data provided.

Retail investors had subscribed 0.75 times their portion, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 0.62 times. Within the NII segment, the small NII category had already crossed the one-time mark at 1.02 times, whereas the big NII portion stood at 0.42 times.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion had not recorded a subscription at the time of the update.

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.00x NII 0.62x S-NII 1.02x B-NII 0.42x Retail (RII) 0.75x Overall 0.51x

Subscription figures updated as of September 24, 2026, 12:01 PM.

The subscription figures can change substantially during the three-day bidding period, particularly as institutional participation tends to pick up towards the later stages of an IPO.

Moneyview IPO GMP Today

Moneyview IPO’s grey market premium, or GMP, stood at ₹14 per share on September 24, based on the latest figure provided before the subscription update. At the upper IPO price of ₹34, this indicates an estimated listing price of around ₹48.25, implying a potential premium of approximately 41.91% over the issue price.

The GMP has moved up from ₹5 on September 21 to ₹11 on September 22 and ₹14 on September 23. The latest indication therefore shows an improvement in the unofficial premium ahead of the opening of the issue.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium September 21 ₹5 ₹39 14.71% September 22 ₹11 ₹45 32.35% September 23 ₹14 ₹48 41.18% September 24 ₹14.25 ₹48.25 41.91%

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and are not guaranteed to translate into the actual listing price. The eventual market debut will depend on demand, broader market conditions and trading sentiment at the time of listing.

Moneyview IPO Allotment and Listing Date

The IPO is scheduled to close on September 28. Based on the tentative timetable, the Moneyview IPO allotment date is September 29, 2026.

Applicants who do not receive shares are expected to receive their refunds on September 30, while shares allotted to successful applicants are expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

Moneyview shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on October 1, 2026, on both NSE and BSE.

Moneyview IPO Timeline

IPO Activity Date IPO Opens September 24, 2026 IPO Closes September 28, 2026 Allotment September 29, 2026 Refund September 30, 2026 Share Credit September 30, 2026 Listing October 1, 2026

What Does Moneyview Do?

Incorporated in 2014, Moneyview Ltd. is an Indian fintech company offering digital financial services through its mobile platform.

Its business is centred on connecting consumers looking for financial products with banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurers and other financial institutions. The platform offers products and services spanning personal loans, credit tracking and financial management, while its broader product portfolio includes insurance, credit cards, digital gold, payments and earned wage access.

Personal loans remain the company’s flagship product.

Moneyview said it had 140.28 million registered users and 48 financial partners as of June 30, 2026. The platform’s two-sided network model allows financial institutions to distribute products to its user base while giving consumers access to multiple financial offerings.

Technology and data form a significant part of the company’s operating model. More than half of its workforce was engaged in technology and data roles as of June 30, 2026.

The company had a total workforce of 1,933 people, comprising 798 permanent employees and 1,135 contract employees, as of the same date.

Moneyview IPO: Strengths of the Business

Moneyview has highlighted several factors supporting its business model and growth strategy.

One is the size of its user base. With more than 140 million registered users, the company has built a sizeable digital distribution network for financial products.

Its technology-led approach is another key component. Moneyview uses data analytics for user segmentation and risk assessment, while its AI and technology capabilities are intended to support a largely unassisted digital customer journey.

The company also operates a capital-light model and has integrated 48 financial partners into its platform. This allows it to offer multiple financial products without having to build every product in-house.

Moneyview has also pointed to its management team’s experience in building and operating businesses as one of its competitive strengths.

Moneyview Financial Performance

Moneyview reported an increase in revenue during FY26, while profit after tax remained broadly stable compared with the previous financial year.

According to the restated consolidated financial information provided, total income increased from ₹2,378.53 crore in FY25 to ₹3,404.27 crore in FY26, representing growth of about 43%.

Profit after tax moved from ₹240.28 crore to ₹242.71 crore over the same period.

Particulars FY24 FY25 FY26 June 2026 Assets ₹3,519.50 Cr ₹5,632.42 Cr ₹8,104.85 Cr ₹8,641.89 Cr Total Income ₹1,389.24 Cr ₹2,378.53 Cr ₹3,404.27 Cr ₹1,065.09 Cr PAT ₹171.15 Cr ₹240.28 Cr ₹242.71 Cr ₹173.80 Cr EBITDA ₹328.70 Cr ₹697.98 Cr ₹968.92 Cr ₹424.28 Cr Net Worth ₹1,606.64 Cr ₹1,918.66 Cr ₹2,225.42 Cr ₹2,415.20 Cr Total Borrowings ₹1,708.92 Cr ₹3,413.37 Cr ₹5,157.04 Cr ₹5,484.76 Cr

Amounts in ₹ crore. June 2026 figures relate to the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The company’s total income for the June 2026 quarter stood at ₹1,065.09 crore, compared with ₹702.92 crore during the corresponding period a year earlier. PAT increased from ₹67.15 crore to ₹173.80 crore during the same period.

How Will Moneyview Use IPO Funds?

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Moneyview plans to allocate a substantial amount towards expanding its lending-related activities and strengthening its subsidiary.

Around ₹325 crore is proposed to be invested to drive growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements.

Another ₹250 crore is earmarked for investment in WFPL, described as a material subsidiary, to augment its capital base.

The company has proposed using the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Use of Funds Amount Investment to drive loan disbursals under DLG arrangements ₹325 Cr Investment in WFPL to augment capital base ₹250 Cr General corporate purposes Balance Total specified allocation ₹575 Cr

Moneyview IPO Valuation

At the IPO’s upper price band, Moneyview’s pre-issue market capitalisation is stated at approximately ₹5,234.79 crore, while the post-issue market capitalisation is estimated at around ₹5,984.79 crore.

The IPO documents provide a pre-issue EPS of ₹1.58 and a post-issue EPS of ₹3.95. The corresponding P/E figures are stated at 21.52 times on a pre-issue basis and 8.61 times on a post-issue basis.

The company’s reported ROE stood at 15.98% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 13.63% as of March 31, 2025. RoNW was 9.67%, against 12.52% previously, while NAV increased from ₹12.98 to ₹14.67.

Moneyview IPO: What Investors Should Track

Moneyview enters the public market at a time when digital lending and technology-led financial services continue to evolve rapidly. The company’s large user base gives it a sizeable distribution network, while its financial-partner ecosystem allows it to offer products beyond personal loans.

For investors studying the IPO, the use of fresh capital is particularly relevant. The company plans to put ₹325 crore towards loan disbursals under DLG arrangements and another ₹250 crore into WFPL.

Financial performance will also remain important. While revenue grew sharply in FY26, PAT was almost flat on a full-year basis. Investors may therefore track whether the company’s expansion translates into sustained profit growth as its business scales.

The Moneyview IPO GMP, meanwhile, is indicating a premium in the grey market, but this is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a reliable predictor of the actual listing price.

With the issue open until September 28, subscription numbers, particularly QIB participation towards the final days, along with changes in the grey market premium, are likely to remain closely watched.

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