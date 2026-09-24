NSE Share Price Rises 3.45%: IFCI, New India Assurance, GIC Re in Focus After NSE IPO Listing

NSE Share Price: Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained on Thursday after making their much-awaited stock market debut, while stocks with exposure to the exchange, including IFCI, New India Assurance Company (NIACL) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), remained in focus.

At 11:55 AM on September 24, 2026, NSE shares were trading at ₹1,846.50, up ₹46.50 or 3.45% compared with the IPO issue price of ₹1,785.

The NSE listing came against a weak broader market. The Sensex was down 751.76 points, or 1.00%, at 74,076.49, while the Nifty declined 245 points, or 1.05%, to 23,199.45.

NSE Share Price Today: Key Details

Particulars Details NSE IPO Price ₹1,785 NSE Share Price ₹1,846.50 Gain vs IPO Price ₹46.50 Gain vs IPO Price 3.45% Sensex 74,076.49 Sensex Change -1.00% Nifty 23,199.45 Nifty Change -1.05% Data as of 11:55 AM, September 24, 2026

NSE’s debut had been closely watched because of the size of the IPO and the large number of existing shareholders participating in the offer for sale.

The ₹22,561.57 crore IPO was entirely an OFS, comprising 12.64 crore shares offered by existing shareholders. Since there was no fresh issue, NSE itself does not receive the IPO proceeds.

NSE Listing: Exchange Debuts on BSE

The NSE listing marks a significant milestone for the exchange after a prolonged process to bring its shares to the public market.

The IPO had a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. At the upper end of the band, the issue was valued at approximately ₹22,562 crore. The shares were scheduled to debut on the BSE on September 24.

The IPO received strong overall demand and closed with a subscription of 5.71 times. QIBs subscribed 12.68 times, NIIs 6.55 times and retail investors 1.39 times.

NSE IPO Listing: How Much Did the Exchange Raise?

The NSE IPO comprised an Offer for Sale of 12.64 crore equity shares.

Because it was entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the sale go to the existing shareholders selling their shares rather than to NSE.

The exchange had also raised ₹6,746.18 crore through its anchor book ahead of the IPO. NSE allotted 3.78 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹1,785 apiece. More than 150 anchor investors participated in the book.

The anchor allocation included several major domestic and global institutional investors, including LIC, Fidelity and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Why IFCI Share Price Is Linked to NSE

IFCI Share Price has attracted attention because of its indirect exposure to NSE through Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL).

IFCI holds more than 50% of SHCIL, while SHCIL owns more than 4% of NSE. SHCIL also participated in the NSE IPO’s OFS by offering up to 62 lakh NSE shares.

As a result, the NSE listing provides investors with a visible market price for an asset held within the broader IFCI group structure.

IFCI shares had also delivered a substantial rise during 2026 ahead of the NSE listing, with expectations around the value of its NSE-linked exposure contributing to investor interest. The market impact, however, depends on the precise stake, accounting treatment and eventual value attributed to the holding.

New India Assurance Share Price, GIC Re in Focus

The New India Assurance Share Price and GIC Re are also being watched alongside NSE following the exchange’s listing.

Both companies have exposure to NSE, making the market value of the exchange relevant when investors assess the value of their holdings and investments.

However, the effect of NSE’s listed valuation on each company’s own stock cannot be treated as a direct one-to-one change. The impact depends on the size and nature of the respective holdings, accounting treatment and other businesses and assets owned by each company.

Ahead of the NSE debut, shares of IFCI, New India Assurance and GIC Re had declined by up to 3% as investors focused on companies with direct or indirect exposure to the exchange.

NSE Share Price: Macquarie Initiates Coverage

Global brokerage Macquarie initiated coverage on NSE with an “Outperform” rating and a target price of ₹1,965 per share.

Macquarie highlighted NSE’s leading market position, deep liquidity, technology capabilities and strong network effects. The brokerage also pointed to the exchange’s profitability and cash-generation characteristics.

According to the brokerage commentary, continued expansion of the exchange platform could support revenue growth, although it also flagged potential near-term pressure from cash-and-segment (CAS) dynamics.

Macquarie’s ₹1,965 target is approximately 10.1% above the IPO’s upper price band of ₹1,785. The brokerage values NSE at 32.5 times its estimated FY29 P/E, according to reports.

It is important to note that the ₹1,965 figure is Macquarie’s target price, not a guaranteed future market price.

NSE Listing and Its Long IPO Journey

The NSE IPO listing marks the end of a long journey toward becoming a publicly traded company.

The exchange had been working toward a public listing for years, with regulatory and legal developments contributing to delays. Reuters reported that the IPO marked the culmination of a decade-long effort by NSE to go public.

With the shares now publicly traded, investors have a market-based reference point for valuing NSE and, indirectly, certain listed companies that hold stakes in the exchange.

Stock Market Today: NSE Listing Amid Weak Markets

The NSE debut is taking place against a weak broader market backdrop.

At 11:55 AM on September 24:

Sensex: 74,076.49, down 751.76 points or 1.00%

74,076.49, down 751.76 points or 1.00% Nifty: 23,199.45, down 245 points or 1.05%

23,199.45, down 245 points or 1.05% NSE Share Price: ₹1,846.50, up ₹46.50 or 3.45% against the IPO price

The divergence between NSE’s post-listing performance and the broader market is notable, although one trading session is not sufficient to establish a longer-term trend.

What Investors Will Track After NSE IPO Listing

With NSE now listed, investors are likely to track several factors:

Market share: NSE’s leadership across key segments remains central to its business profile.

Trading activity: Volumes and participation across equity and derivatives markets can influence transaction-linked revenue.

Technology infrastructure: Platform reliability, capacity and investments in technology remain important for an exchange business.

New products: Expansion into new products and services could provide additional revenue opportunities.

Regulatory developments: Changes in market structure, pricing and regulations can influence exchange economics.

Value of NSE-linked holdings: The listed NSE share price provides a transparent market reference for companies that hold stakes in the exchange, although the financial impact varies by company.

NSE Share Price: Key Takeaway

The NSE Share Price was at ₹1,846.50 at 11:55 AM on September 24, representing a 3.45% gain over the IPO issue price of ₹1,785. The performance came as the broader Indian market traded lower, with the Sensex and Nifty both down around 1%.

The NSE IPO listing also brought IFCI, New India Assurance and GIC Re into focus because of their direct or indirect exposure to the exchange. The listed price of NSE now provides a market reference for assessing these holdings, although the impact on individual companies will depend on their respective stakes and accounting treatment.

Meanwhile, Macquarie has initiated coverage on NSE with a ₹1,965 target price, citing its market position, liquidity, technology infrastructure and network effects.

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