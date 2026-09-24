Insurance Stocks Crash: PB Fintech, HDFC Life, Max Financial Shares Fall as IRDAI Proposes Dark Pattern Ban

Insurance Stocks Today: Insurance stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed sweeping changes to insurance distribution, commissions, expenses and customer-facing practices.

The proposed framework includes a ban on certain “dark patterns” on insurance websites, tighter commission structures, lower Expense of Management (EoM) limits and greater transparency in distribution. The proposals have raised concerns over the potential impact on the economics of insurers, brokers and digital insurance platforms.

Among the major stocks, PB Fintech, HDFC Life Insurance, Max Financial Services and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance witnessed sharp declines during Thursday’s session.

Insurance Stocks Fall Sharply

According to the market data provided, PB Fintech was trading at ₹1,395.70, down 26.01% from its previous close of ₹1,886.30. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,395.70.

Other insurance stocks also recorded significant declines:

Stock Name Current Price Change Previous Close High Low PB Fintech ₹1,395.70 -26.01% ₹1,886.30 ₹1,697.70 ₹1,395.70 HDFC Life Insurance ₹532.70 -5.17% ₹561.50 ₹535.35 ₹514.00 Max Financial Services ₹1,387.10 -11.25% ₹1,562.90 ₹1,429.80 ₹1,360.10 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ₹468.30 -3.34% ₹484.50 ₹469.85 ₹445.35 Niva Bupa Health Insurance ₹77.86 -2.88% ₹80.23 ₹78.69 ₹76.81

The selling followed IRDAI’s consultation paper titled “Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution”, which proposes changes across the distribution structure, expenses, commissions, market conduct and transparency.

What Are IRDAI’s Proposed “Dark Pattern” Rules?

One of the most notable proposals relates to how insurers and distributors present information on their websites.

IRDAI has proposed that customers should be able to access product features, pricing and quality-related information without first being required to submit personal details.

The regulator has identified the practice of collecting personal information before allowing users to access product and pricing details as a form of “dark pattern”.

IRDAI describes dark patterns as deceptive user-interface or user-experience practices designed to mislead or influence consumers into taking actions they did not originally intend.

The regulator has proposed that insurers provide product, pricing and quality information in a standard and easy-to-understand format without seeking personal details.

Why Are Insurance Stocks Under Pressure?

The market reaction extends beyond the dark-pattern proposal. Investors are also assessing the potential impact of proposed changes to commissions and Expenses of Management.

The consultation paper proposes a broader restructuring of insurance distribution, with the existing fragmented architecture being reorganised into three categories:

Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs)

Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs)

Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)

The proposed framework also seeks to recalibrate the EoM structure and introduce segment-specific commission limits.

For insurers and distributors, these changes could alter customer-acquisition costs, distribution economics and the amount that can be spent across different channels.

IRDAI Proposes Lower EoM Limits

For general insurers, IRDAI has proposed changing the basis for calculating Expenses of Management from Gross Written Premium (GWP) to Domestic Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI).

Under the proposal, the EoM limit for general insurers would gradually decline from 30% of GWP to 20% of GDPI over five years.

For life insurers, the proposed framework would move the EoM limit to a company-level calculation linked to GDPI, with the limit proposed at 15% within two years and 12.5% within five years.

IRDAI said the proposed reduction is aimed at lowering insurance costs, expanding the risk pool in general insurance and improving returns for policyholders in life savings products.

Commission Structure to Become More Segment-Specific

IRDAI has also proposed moving away from a uniform commission approach.

The proposed framework would consider factors such as:

Business segment

Line of business

Distribution channel

Product complexity

Effort required to sell and service the policy

Insurers and large distribution entities would also be required to disclose their commission policies and structures in a simple and accessible manner.

Commission-related disclosures would also be included in policy documents under the proposed framework.

Brokerage analysis reported on Thursday suggested that the proposed changes could have a meaningful impact on insurance distributors, with PB Fintech facing particular scrutiny because of its distribution-led business model. Jefferies, for example, estimated that a 10% reduction in commission rates could translate into a 10–12% earnings decline for PB Fintech and Turtlemint. This is a brokerage estimate, not a final regulatory impact assessment.

Proposed Restrictions on Bundling and Agent Incentives

The consultation paper also proposes restrictions on certain distribution practices.

These include measures against compulsory bundling of insurance products, including insurance sold alongside credit. IRDAI has also proposed restrictions relating to incentives offered to agents.

The proposed framework would allow insurers to use Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) for insurance sales, subject to the applicable framework.

The changes could give customers greater flexibility in choosing insurance products while altering the economics of certain distribution channels.

Stronger Safeguards Against Mis-Selling

Another important component of the consultation paper is stronger protection against mis-selling.

IRDAI has proposed making suitability an enforceable obligation. For specified life insurance sales, insurers and distributors would need to document customer requirements and suitability while maintaining an audit trail.

The regulator has also proposed greater transparency around the conduct and performance of insurance sellers.

What Could the IRDAI Proposals Mean for Insurers?

The proposed rules could affect insurers and distributors in several ways.

Distribution costs: Lower EoM limits and product-specific commission structures could alter how insurers allocate spending across distribution channels.

Customer acquisition: Digital platforms and other distributors may need to reassess customer-acquisition models if commission structures change.

Transparency: Easier access to product and pricing information could reduce the use of lead-generation practices that require personal details upfront.

Product economics: Different commission limits based on product type and complexity could alter the economics of individual insurance products.

Mis-selling controls: Suitability requirements and audit trails could increase compliance requirements for insurers and distributors.

However, these are proposals under consultation, rather than final rules. IRDAI has invited comments on the consultation paper until October 25, after which the framework could undergo changes before implementation.

Insurance Stocks: What Investors Will Watch

The sharp market reaction reflects concerns about how the proposed changes could affect insurance distribution and earnings. However, the eventual impact will depend on the final regulations, transition periods and how insurers and distributors adapt their business models.

For listed insurance companies, investors may focus on commission income, distribution costs, new-business margins, customer-acquisition expenses, product mix and earnings growth as more clarity emerges.

For digital insurance platforms such as PB Fintech, the potential impact on commission rates and customer-acquisition economics could remain a key area of attention.