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Jindal Supreme Stocks hit upper circuit after listing at 29% premium

23 Sep 2026 , 01:21 PM

Jindal Supreme shares made a strong debut on September 23, 2026, opening at ₹120, a premium of ₹27 or 29.03% over the IPO issue price of ₹93. The stock subsequently climbed to ₹126, hitting the 5% upper price band from its opening price.

At ₹126, Jindal Supreme shares were trading ₹33, or 35.48%, above the IPO issue price and ₹6, or 5%, above the listing price. The stock’s intraday low stood at ₹120, while the day’s high was ₹126.

The strong debut followed exceptionally high demand during the IPO subscription period. The issue was subscribed 177.03 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 126.41 times and the NII category 326.84 times.

Within the NII segment, the S-NII category was subscribed 372.15 times, while B-NII was subscribed 304.18 times. The retail portion received 141.75x subscription.

The IPO received bids for 93,99,600 shares, representing 58,383 lots.

Before listing, the Jindal Supreme IPO’s GMP stood at ₹29, implying an estimated listing price of ₹122 against the issue price of ₹93. The actual listing at ₹120 was ₹2 below the GMP-implied price. GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The stock’s movement after listing, including its touch of the upper price band, comes after the issue attracted substantial demand across QIB, NII and retail investor categories.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents c

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