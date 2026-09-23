SS Retail Share Price: Stock debuts at 47%, gains 14% more after listing

SS Retail shares made a strong debut on the stock market, trading at ₹710.70 on NSE as of 1:00 PM on September 23, 2026, up 68% from the IPO issue price of ₹424.

The stock opened at ₹624, representing a 47.17% premium to the issue price. During the session, SS Retail shares touched an intraday high of ₹723.95 and a low of ₹603.05. At ₹710.70, the stock was trading ₹86.70, or 13.90%, above its listing price.

Before listing, the SS Retail IPO had seen strong subscription demand. The issue was subscribed 107.41 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 214.22 times and the NII category 150.33 times.

Within the NII segment, the S-NII portion was subscribed 120.85 times, while B-NII was subscribed 165.06 times. The retail portion received 35.81x subscription, while the employee category was subscribed 2.72 times.

The IPO’s grey market premium had stood at ₹140 on September 21, implying an estimated listing price of ₹564 against the ₹424 issue price. The actual opening price of ₹624 was therefore ₹60 above the GMP-implied estimate.

Overall, investors had bid for 83,57,354 shares, representing 2,38,782 lots. The stock’s price movement through the session will remain a key point for investors following the newly listed company.

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