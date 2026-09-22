NSE IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

NSE IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Online

The NSE IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026, after the ₹22,569 crore public issue received strong investor participation. The IPO was subscribed 5.71 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 12.68 times, NII portion 6.55 times, retail portion 1.39 times and employee portion 2.40 times.

Applicants who participated in the National Stock Exchange of India IPO can check their allotment status through the official NSE and BSE websites or through the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. Investors can use their PAN number, application number or demat details, depending on the platform.

The IPO opened for subscription from September 17 to September 21, 2026. Successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on September 23, while the NSE shares are scheduled to list on BSE on September 24, 2026.

How to Check NSE IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details. Select the NSE IPO from the issue list. Enter your PAN Number or Application Number. Click Submit to check the allotment information.

The NSE’s IPO verification platform provides allotment information supplied by the registrar to the issue.

How to Check NSE IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check the status through the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the captcha code. Click on Submit.

The website will display the allotment status associated with the application.

How to Check NSE IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Investors can also check the status through MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the NSE IPO.

Visit the MUFG Intime Public Issues Application Status Portal. Select National Stock Exchange of India Limited from the company/issue list. Enter the required details, such as PAN, Application Number or DP/Client ID. Submit the details to check the application and allotment status.

NSE IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotment finalisation: September 22, 2026

Share credit to demat: September 23, 2026

Listing: September 24, 2026

Applicants who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released as per the IPO schedule.

NSE IPO GMP Today

The NSE IPO GMP was reported at around 4% ahead of the expected allotment, although grey-market indicators have fluctuated during the IPO process.

The issue price was fixed in the range of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share. GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

NSE IPO Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Dates September 17–21, 2026 Price Band ₹1,700–₹1,785 Issue Size ₹22,569 crore Overall Subscription 5.71x QIB Subscription 12.68x NII Subscription 6.55x Retail Subscription 1.39x Employee Subscription 2.40x Allotment Date September 22, 2026 Share Credit September 23, 2026 Listing Date September 24, 2026 Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

What Does NSE IPO GMP Indicate?

The reported GMP provides an indication of the price at which NSE shares were being discussed in the unofficial grey market before listing. However, GMP is not regulated and can change based on market conditions, demand and investor sentiment.

The actual listing price will be determined by trading activity on the exchange and may differ from the grey-market indication.