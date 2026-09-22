NSE IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

22 Sep 2026 , 11:30 AM
The NSE IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026, after the ₹22,569 crore public issue received strong investor participation. The IPO was subscribed 5.71 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 12.68 times, NII portion 6.55 times, retail portion 1.39 times and employee portion 2.40 times.
Applicants who participated in the National Stock Exchange of India IPO can check their allotment status through the official NSE and BSE websites or through the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. Investors can use their PAN number, application number or demat details, depending on the platform.
The IPO opened for subscription from September 17 to September 21, 2026. Successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on September 23, while the NSE shares are scheduled to list on BSE on September 24, 2026.
Investors can follow these steps:
The NSE’s IPO verification platform provides allotment information supplied by the registrar to the issue.
Applicants can also check the status through the BSE website:
The website will display the allotment status associated with the application.
Investors can also check the status through MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the NSE IPO.
For successful applicants:
Applicants who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released as per the IPO schedule.
The NSE IPO GMP was reported at around 4% ahead of the expected allotment, although grey-market indicators have fluctuated during the IPO process.
The issue price was fixed in the range of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share. GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Dates
|September 17–21, 2026
|Price Band
|₹1,700–₹1,785
|Issue Size
|₹22,569 crore
|Overall Subscription
|5.71x
|QIB Subscription
|12.68x
|NII Subscription
|6.55x
|Retail Subscription
|1.39x
|Employee Subscription
|2.40x
|Allotment Date
|September 22, 2026
|Share Credit
|September 23, 2026
|Listing Date
|September 24, 2026
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The reported GMP provides an indication of the price at which NSE shares were being discussed in the unofficial grey market before listing. However, GMP is not regulated and can change based on market conditions, demand and investor sentiment.
The actual listing price will be determined by trading activity on the exchange and may differ from the grey-market indication.
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